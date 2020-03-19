AI-Based Recruitment Startup Talview Hires New VP of Sales to Increase Adoption of the “Instahiring” Category

SAN MATEO, California, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Recruitment startup Talview is excited to announce the addition of Colin Danaher to its executive team as the new VP of Sales. Colin will help Talview increase the adoption of its AI-led recruitment automation and Instahiring platform in North America. Colin comes with 20 years of experience managing sales organizations in the Human Capital Management and Workforce Planning Technology domains. He has experience in multi-discipline Sales and Operations and in his last role, he built the Enterprise Sales team at Glassdoor, one of the largest job sites globally.
"The pace of change and the advancement of technology in the HRIT space is at an all-time high. Great companies are desperate to build great teams with great people and are looking for technology that enhances their ability to accomplish that objective. I joined Talview because I believe our platform and the technology is better than any in the world in helping enable recruiters to solve the problem of hiring lag and to work faster," says Colin.
He continues, "Video interviews create an opportunity to accelerate the interview process, creating a better experience for candidates considering multiple opportunities. When you add our AI assessments, proctoring, and chatbot to that, our platform will allow great recruiters to be better and more productive. Instahiring is a 'game changer' and I'm excited to help lead Talview into the future of Recruiting Technology."
As the VP of Sales, Colin will be expected to bring his expertise in the industry to help Talview take the Instahiring Experience platform to a wider audience and enable more businesses to make their hiring process faster and more efficient.
"Talview has grown 10x in the last 24 months and that is a validation of the relevance of the problem (Hiring Lag) we are solving for our customers and the strength of our solution (Instahiring). Colin has built and run high-performance sales organizations at Glassdoor and Tek Systems and has a deep understanding of the space. We are excited to have him join us on our journey to build a new HR tech category and partner with the Fortune 100," says Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO at Talview.
About Talview
Talview helps enterprises beat Hiring Lag and engage great candidates faster with the world's first AI-led Instahiring platform. Hiring Lag cripples businesses when open positions lie vacant, adversely impacting a company's revenue, operations, and quality of hire. Talview empowers businesses to achieve a 100% digital hiring process with a "one-click" high-quality candidate experience from the first interaction to final selection through our chatbot, AI video interviewing, pre-hire assessments, and proctoring capabilities. Our clients include Adecco, Amazon, Bajaj Allianz, Cognizant, Deloitte, Sephora, OCBC Bank, and Unicef. Learn more at www.talview.com.
