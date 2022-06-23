Prestigious International Awards Honor Qualcomm's 7th Gen AI Engine on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform
LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that it has selected Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. as winner of the "Best Overall AI Platform" award in the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough innovation of the 7th Gen Qualcomm® AI Engine on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform.
Powered by the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 8 equips users to be professional-quality photographers, enhances productivity via smart assistants and unlocks life-like gaming experiences.
The Qualcomm AI Engine is equipped with the ultra-high performance and efficient Qualcomm® Hexagon™ processor, featuring a 2x faster tensor accelerator and 2x larger shared memory than its predecessor. The Hexagon processor is the most essential element of the Qualcomm AI Engine and this year, the company doubled the computational performance for their tensor accelerator and doubled the size of their large-shared memory, because modern day AI models are getting deeper and larger.
"Bringing together breakthroughs in AI, connectivity, camera, gaming, and more, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform is synonymous with the premium experiences for which Qualcomm Technologies is known," said Ziad Asghar, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Snapdragon is advancing mobile AI to make its almost limitless capabilities standard across premium and high-tier Android devices. We are pushing the boundaries of what is possible while shaping the future of AI. Our mission remains to scale AI across various industries by utilizing our leadership in mobile AI to deliver breakthroughs in cloud, compute, automotive, IoT, and XR platforms."
The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
"We've known for some time that AI is poised to revolutionize our world and transform every aspect of our daily lives – and AI powering our smartphones is the largest step towards this revolution yet - enhancing connectivity, photography, gaming, sound, security and more," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "The 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine on Snapdragon 8 is enabling faster and smarter AI for mobile experiences, making breakthrough AI technology portable and accessible to the masses. We extend our sincere congratulations to Qualcomm Technologies for taking home our 2022 AI Breakthrough Award for 'Best Overall AI Platform' for the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform."
One example of the AI capabilities powered by Snapdragon 8, is the integrated AI-based natural language processing from Hugging Face that can intelligently serve as a personal assistant by prioritizing and analyzing notifications. Snapdragon 8 also brings Sonde Health on-device, allowing users to stay on top of their physical and mental health, such as detecting depression or Covid-19, by using their mobile device to analyze vocal patterns. The 3rd Gen Qualcomm® Sensing Hub captures rigorous activities and tracks them automatically, while the new always-on ISP added to the always-on family, can unlock the device without the user even touching it - all with added security in mind.
