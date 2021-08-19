ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI Exosphere Joins NVIDIA Inception With A Potentially Disruptive AI Assistant Named Haily
AI Exosphere today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.
AI Exosphere is focused on developing the Haily AI business assistant which is set to help increase inclusion, accessibility, and scalability to the online marketplace.
NVIDIA Inception will allow AI Exosphere to have enough resources to train our AI Business assistant, Haily AI. With the additional go-to-market support, new technology training and access, we feel confident in delivering the world's first inclusive fully scalable business AI assistant.
The program will also offer AI Exosphere the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
"After being invited to the NVIDIA Inception program and hearing all the excellent work and support, NVIDIA is doing; we knew this was the best fit for our startup," said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About AI Exosphere
At AI Exosphere, we are focused on Project Hail (Haily) an AI voice business assistant able to take complex digital actions and act in a sales and customer support role.
