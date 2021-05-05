WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert Charles Simon has published the companion book to his ground-breaking Brain Simulator II software, a free, open-source software project launched last year for creating Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) – the ability of computer systems to understand, learn, and respond to any intellectual task that a human can perform.
Brain Simulator II: The Guide for Creating Artificial General Intelligence enables anyone with an interest in AI to experiment with diverse AI algorithms in order to create an end-to-end AGI system with modules for vision, hearing, robotic control, learning, internal modeling, planning, imagination, and forethought.
"The Brain Simulator II software is now robust enough to need a full explanation which not only documents the program, but explains the background and philosophy behind it and the direction of future development," notes Simon. "I wrote the companion book to provide neuroscientists, cognitive scientists, and programmers interested in AGI or spiking AI software with everything they might need to build a system that can learn about object permanence, spatial relationships, and time/causality, and ultimately help AI to become AGI."
"The Guide for Creating Artificial General Intelligence is easy to read and quite understandable for readers with little or no experience in the area of how the brain works," says AGI developer André Slabber. "Clearly, Brain Simulator II is the product of continuous improvement."
Highlighting the features that set Brain Simulator II apart from other AI software – including user and programming interfaces which allow users to examine and modify the network's internal workings in real time, a powerful spiking neuron engine that is a biologically plausible emulation of the brain, and more than 50 modules for performing a variety of AI tasks – Brain Simulator II: The Guide for Creating Artificial General Intelligence contains chapters which describe:
- Neuron simulation models currently being implemented, and the distinction between biological neurons and traditional AI;
- Applications of neurons that work together to perform digital logic functions;
- Modules which allow programmers to create custom computer code for any cluster of neurons; and
- The Universal Knowledge Store (UKS), a set of modules which can store any kind of information and create relationships between different types of information.
"Advancing new algorithms to simulate biological neuron circuits coupled with high-level AI techniques, Brain Simulator II implements an artificial entity known as "Sallie" who can move about, see, touch, and smell objects, and learn to understand speech within a simulated environment," Simon explains. "She can also recognize objects with binocular vision independent of their apparent scale, position, or orientation, and associate them with words she hears, plan a sequence of actions, and manipulate objects to achieve a goal."
As Sallie advances to understanding her world using information captured with biologically plausible techniques in a Universal Knowledge Store, interfaces already exist for cameras, microphones, and robotic control to bring AGI to life.
To preview Brain Simulator II: The Guide for Creating Artificial General Intelligence (ISBN 978-1-7326872-4-0), go to http://futureai.guru/brainsimguide.aspx. To learn more about the Brain Simulator II visit http://brainsim.org.
Media Contact
Matthew Pugh, Pugh & Tiller PR, +1 (443) 527-1552, mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com
SOURCE Charles Simon