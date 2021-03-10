NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC ("AI") today announced the onboarding of its newest portfolio management team, IVI Capital Management ("IVI"), to AI's New York-based asset management platform. The IVI management team members each bring more than 20 years of experience in capital markets and trading from venerable firms including Morgan Stanley, BlueCrest Capital and Citigroup, and have deep expertise in extracting alpha through global macro strategies. Senior members of the IVI team include Ken Tremain, Bart Brooks and Chris Eagle.
"We are excited to be partnering with IVI to help them scale on our platform. They are a perfect example of the type of team we select for in our due diligence process: highly experienced and pedigreed, with proven ability to manage significant assets and generate persistent alpha," noted Lawrence Newhook, Chief Investment Officer of AI.
IVI will lever the AI team and infrastructure to facilitate offering IVI investment strategies to on and offshore investors via both separately managed accounts and investment funds on AI-affiliated fund platforms. The initial fund is anticipated to be launched in early Q2 2021.
"We at IVI are looking forward to relaunching on the AI platform. Their support and infrastructure allow us to keep focused on research and trading and generating strong returns for investors," stated Ken Tremain, CIO of IVI. "Having AI's seasoned team of senior professionals behind us gives us an enormous leg up so we can scale quickly with institutional support."
Chris Eagle of IVI stated, "We see tremendous opportunities in macro markets going forward. This is an ideal environment for our strategies to shine, and we are eager to continue our track record of success on the AI platform."
About IVI Capital Management and AI Global Investors (USA) LLC
IVI Capital Management is a division of AI Global Investors (USA) LLC, a New York-based investment advisor and commodity trading advisor which provides turnkey asset management support to a growing number of best-in-class investment management teams. Founded in 2019, the company is a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd., which is a global asset management firm designed to provide institutional investors and high net worth individuals access to diverse sources of true alpha. The core team consists of talent from blue chip firms including Point72, Balyasny Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley. Alpha Innovations Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Bermuda. It serves as the Platform Manager of the Laureates fund platform and Investment Manager of the Alpha Innovations ICAV. For further information please visit AIGI.io or Alphainnovations.io.
TRADING IN FUTURES AND OPTIONS INVOLVES SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR EVERYONE. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. We do not make any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this press release and undertake no obligation to update the information. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of interest to purchase any securities. Any solicitation or offer may only be made via a prospectus to Qualified Eligible Persons as defined in CFTC Rule 4.7.
