NEW YORK , June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC ("AIGI"), a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd. ("AI"), today announced a partnership with Duo Reges Capital Management ("Duo Reges"), the latest team to join AIGI's New York-based asset management platform. The Duo Reges team boasts an impressive background in data science garnered from leading technology firms including Amazon, Intel and Microsoft, and brings to bear a unique skillset which they have successfully employed over the past several years to mine alpha from public equity markets. Duo Reges is led by data science veteran Anand (Andy) Chakraborty.
"Andy and the Duo Reges team have a very specific methodology for employing alternative data in an uncommon way, allowing them to understand investor biases and use that knowledge to generate uncorrelated returns. They are a perfect example of the type of unique talent and differentiated approach to alpha generation which is the hallmark of AI strategies," noted Lawrence Newhook, Chief Investment Officer of AI.
Duo Reges will leverage the AIGI team and infrastructure to facilitate offering various investment strategies to US and offshore investors through both separately managed accounts and investment funds on AI-affiliated fund platforms. The current Duo Reges onshore fund will re-launch in Q3 2021 on AI's Laureates fund platform, with an offshore feeder to follow.
"We view our partnership with AIGI as a key element for the growth of our business. Their support and infrastructure allow us to keep focused on research and trading and generating strong returns for investors," stated Andy Chakraborty, CIO of Duo Reges. "Having AIGI's seasoned team of senior professionals behind us gives us an enormous leg up so we can scale quickly with institutional support."
AI Chief Operating Officer Nicole Biernat noted, "Investors have been generally disappointed with run-of-the-mill long/short equity strategies that have failed to generate compelling returns net of fees. We solely work with managers who can bring a clear value proposition to our investors."
"The novel approach employed by Duo Reges gives them a material leg up relative to traditional discretionary or quantitative long/short strategies," added Dr. Mark Antonio Awada, AIGI's Chief Risk and Investment Sciences Officer. "Andy's experience and success researching and trading human/machine behavioral biases is truly unique in long/short equity investing," said Dr. Awada.
About Duo Reges Capital Management and AI Global Investors (USA) LLC
Duo Reges Capital Management is a division of AI Global Investors (USA) LLC, a New York-based investment advisor, commodity trading advisor and pool operator, which provides turnkey asset management support to a growing number of best-in-class investment management teams. Founded in 2019, the company is a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd., which is a global asset management firm designed to provide institutional investors and high net worth individuals access to diverse sources of true alpha. The core team consists of talent from blue chip firms including Point72, Balyasny Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley. Alpha Innovations Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Bermuda. It serves as the Platform Manager of the Laureates fund platform and Investment Manager of the Alpha Innovations ICAV.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.
Media Contact
AI Media, Alpha Innovations Ltd, 646.854.5900 x 802, media@alphainnovations.io
SOURCE AI Global Investors