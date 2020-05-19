LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IN-DEPTH Camera is pleased to introduce their fever detection camera to assist in preventing the spread of viral diseases such as COVID-19. Utilizing artificial intelligence and advanced scene analytics, the thermal imaging system allows for quick and accurate detection of elevated body temperature and automated people counting as they enter a building. The IN-DEPTH camera can also detect if people are keeping safe distances from each other.
The system is an effective non-contact fully automated solution to provide safer environments in places such as airports, hospitals, police departments, schools, businesses and any large public gathering location. The turn-key system comes pre-configured for fever screening making it ready to run with minimal setup or training. The efficient software is intuitive and easy to use so that people can be processed quickly to avoid creating bottlenecks and disgruntled lines.
"The current health crisis posed by COVID-19 has prompted an increasing number of businesses and organizations to look at ways to improve their health security strategies," said IN-DEPTH Camera founding team member Michael Mansouri. "In an effort to meet the demand, we have refined our products and services with the expansion of real-time preventative and guidance tools."
NOTE: A presentation deck of the IN-DEPTH Fever Detection Camera System can be found here: https://bit.ly/36hMijN
The system features AI-enabled facial recognition technology and can scan up to 30 people per second and store over 20,000 faces in real-time and identify 'as known' or 'as strangers.' The AI scene analytics tool can detect scenarios such as an individual entering with or without a mask, detection of mask removal, and assess the number of people entering a building. The AI Social Distancing tool can detect if people are keeping safe distance from each other by analyzing real- time video streams from the camera — all in real-time with no additional employee required to operate.
Businesses and organizations across the globe are struggling with a difficult decision: when and how to return to workplaces in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike other disasters such as an extreme weather event or IT outage, a global health pandemic does not have a definitive "end." As businesses learn to operate in the "new normal" and implement tactical safety measures, IN-DEPTH Camera helps organizations make this challenging transition by offering a quick and accurate solution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
