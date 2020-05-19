NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI.Reverie, a pioneer in synthetic data generation and a Forbes Top Machine Learning Startup to Watch in 2020, today announces that it has won an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract to enhance computer vision models for the Department of Defense. The award extends AI.Reverie's successful partnership with the Air Force to the Army.
The Defense Department looks to AI.Reverie to accelerate reconnaissance to the speed required in a contingency environment. The computer vision models that power intelligence-gathering must be trained on data from classified locations and hard-to-reach places. Pentagon AI experts have detailed the high-cost, labor intensive labeling process the data must then undergo before it can be put to work.
AI.Reverie's synthetic data platform represents a critical breakthrough for computer vision. It resolves the challenges of rare data and expense by automatically generating millions of fully annotated, richly diverse images — quickly and at a low cost. AI.Reverie aims to generate images across the electromagnetic spectrum that will empower soldiers to more accurately identify objects and make life-saving decisions.
"We are excited that the Department of Defense has renewed its investment in our team so we can support more impending missions," said AI.Reverie co-founder and CEO Daeil Kim. "SBIR grants have allowed us to contribute to cutting-edge technology for a meaningful endeavor, which is exactly what we set out to do."
Air Force SBIR 20.1 was the first joint program with the Army, Navy and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to provide competitive awards enabling innovative small businesses to explore their technology potential within the Defense Department.
About AI.Reverie
AI.Reverie is a synthetic data platform that trains AI to understand the world. It offers a suite of synthetic data and vision APIs to help businesses across different industries train machine learning algorithms and improve AI applications, along with benchmarking services to measure the impact.
About AFWERX
AFWERX is an innovation arm of the U.S. Air Force established in 2017. Its focus is to provide non-traditional innovators the opportunity to solve challenges and increase effectiveness within the Air Force. AFWERX has partnered with the U.S. Air Force SBIR with a start-up approach. They have accelerated timelines and processes to quickly scale innovation within the DoD.
