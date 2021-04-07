PLANO, Texas, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiden launched today unveiling its DevOps for Windows service to automate enterprise endpoint management. As large organizations confront lingering vulnerabilities that require patching and updating daily, IT teams are constantly struggling to identify, remediate and validate new issues manually. Aiden's technology, developed and field-tested in two of America's leading private equity (PE) firms for over a decade, bridges the gap between cybersecurity and IT to ensure that every endpoint is protected. Now, enterprise IT teams and service providers can leverage
Aiden's AI eliminates manual patching, updating, and deployment processes and focuses on critical, high-visibility work.
Aiden, with headquarters in Plano, TX, and offices in CA, NY, and OH, is led by a powerful executive team that includes strong private equity, corporate, tech, and entrepreneurial expertise and a driving passion for bringing automation, security, and IT excellence to highly regulated industries, like the financial services market.
- CEO and Co-Founder Joshua Aaron is an enterprise IT expert and entrepreneur with over twenty years of experience as a CEO, CIO, and CTO at esteemed businesses, including Hellman & Friedman and Business Technology Partners (BTP). Aaron is also the founder of BTP, a premier IT consulting firm with clients across some of the largest financial, legal, and healthcare organizations in the world.
- COO and Co-Founder Jeff Moore is a serial entrepreneur who has raised over $10M, a business strategist, and an angel investor. With over 30 years of experience in growing FinTech startups, Jeff coached startups to rapidly scale to $100M in revenue resulting in 100x ROI and a $60M exit.
- Principal System Architect and Co-Founder Sean Maloney is a senior-level automation engineer and Aiden's creator. Maloney has worked for top-tier PE and technology firms like Milestone Technologies, SanDisk, and McAfee. He developed Aiden over 15 years while working alongside Silicon Valley's top pioneers in software deployment and Microsoft systems administration.
Aiden and its DevOps for Windows service for fully-managed PCs, servers, and VDI are designed to eliminate the time-consuming, manual redundancies in endpoint management. With Aiden, IT teams can automate software deployment, bring greater consistency to every Windows endpoint, and harden their security posture. In fact, Aiden's customers report a 97% reduction in vulnerabilities, 75% fewer IT support tickets, and a 95% reduction in time spent building computers from bare metal. While many deployment tools claim to automate endpoint management, only Aiden autonomously follows your policies in plain English using natural language processing (NLP). Aiden streamlines deployment without the need for developing targeting rules, validation logic, or mastering complex scripting and package engineering.
"Unveiling Aiden to the world is a 16-year success story in the making," said CEO and Co-Founder Joshua Aaron. "While the biggest PE firms in the country have used Aiden, we're now democratizing access to automated endpoint management. Our goal is to liberate IT teams from this painstaking, yet critical, work and to make every company more efficient, secure, and compliant in the process."
On April 27, Aiden will host the first global 'IT-Security Paradigm Shift' roundtable discussion addressing the crucial need to bring IT and cybersecurity closer together with the promise of tighter, more efficient endpoint management. The panel will include IT and Cyber luminaries including:
- Casey Santos, CIO of Asurion
- Dave Ruedger: SVP, Chief Information & Security Officer (CIO/CISO) at RMS
- Chris Wysopal, Co-Founder and CTO of Veracode
- Josh Aaron, CEO of Aiden
The panel will give insights on:
- What the future of endpoint management looks like in the new normal, including WFH.
- How to improve communications between IT and Cybersecurity with NLP techniques.
- How to fill technical hiring gaps with an eye for requisite skills required in a future with more automation.
To register to attend the Aiden roundtable discussion or to demo Aiden, go to www.meetaiden.com and see firsthand how Aiden will reshape the way you get IT done.
Meet Aiden
Aiden is an AI-driven patch management, software deployment, and endpoint security service for Microsoft Windows. Aiden's intelligent packaging allows CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs with overloaded IT teams to avoid hiring and continually training engineers to operate tools like Microsoft Endpoint Manager. It integrates with any deployment tool, providing the content required to achieve desired state configuration and compliance. By shortening the time to patch servers, VDI, and PCs from an average of 102 days to under two weeks, Aiden reduces vulnerabilities by 97% and engineering labor by more than 75%. For more information, go to www.meetaiden.com and follow us on social media @meetaiden.
