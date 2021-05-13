CANBERRA, Australia and SYDNEY, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIE Institute Limited, a not-for-profit subsidiary of The Academy of Interactive Entertainment (AIE), has been approved by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) as a higher education provider to deliver a Bachelor of Game Development (CRS1400953). The course will initially be delivered in Sydney and Canberra, and later in Melbourne and Adelaide, offering students three specialisations to choose from.
'AIE Institute will draw on the successes and resources of its parent company AIE, who are this year celebrating 25 years of offering specialist courses in games, 3D animation, film and visual effects,' said founders John and Vicki De Margheriti.
'The Board of Directors and Academic Board have worked continuously over the past two years to develop and implement a robust governance framework that will support the operations of the new degree-granting institution,' said Dr Gail Dennett, Board Chair.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr congratulated AIE on its TEQSA accreditation.
'Having a local institution offering a high quality Bachelor of Game Development will provide more opportunities for Canberra's creative industries to grow, which is an ACT Government priority, and further reinforce Canberra's position as Australia's Knowledge Capital.
'AIE is currently undertaking a $200 million campus redevelopment at Canberra Technology Park, and having TEQSA accreditation will underpin this redevelopment and increase the level of offerings available to students.'
Delivery of the degree course will commence in February 2023. Students will have their choice of three specialisations, including game programming, game design, and game art. To make this even better, students who have completed the Advanced Diploma of Professional Game Development at AIE can articulate into the degree course.
AIE Institute's Academic Director, Professor Manolya Kavakli, played a key role in coordinating and developing the curriculum: 'We assembled a team of academic discipline experts and industry professionals to ensure we wrote the best course possible, and everyone is really pleased with the result. I'm confident that we've achieved a great balance between the academic and technical skills in the course. It's very engaging and will create opportunities for our students to become leaders of future industry development.'
Detailed course information will be available on the AIE Institute website soon. Potential students can express their interest to receive information on the website https://aieinstitute.edu.au.
Media Contact
Vicki De Margheriti
Interim CEO
Ph: +61 2 6162 5166
About AIE Institute Limited
The not-for-profit AIE Institute Limited was established in 2018 by parent company The Academy of Interactive Entertainment Limited (AIE). AIE Institute's mission is to produce work-ready and job-creating graduates who will pioneer a future of innovation and enterprise in the video games and film industries.
AIE Institute aims to be a leading higher education provider through the delivery of innovative undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in computer game development, film and visual effects. Initially, AIE Institute has been approved to offer a Bachelor of Game Development undergraduate degree with three majors:
- Major in Game Art
- Major in Game Design
- Major in Game Programming.
Board of Directors
Dr Gail Dennett, Vicki De Margheriti, Emeritus Professor Tom Cochrane, John De Margheriti, Scott Chamberlain and Karin Thompson.
Academic Board
Dr Gail Dennett, Professor Manolya Kavakli, Dr Geoffrey Mitchell, Dr Gary Buttriss and John De Margheriti.
Provider ID: PRV14333
About The Academy of Interactive Entertainment Limited
The Academy of Interactive Entertainment (AIE) is the world's first and Australia's most awarded non-profit specialist games and visual effects educator. Created as a non-profit organisation to grow the creative digital sector, AIE established the Australian video games industry association, industry conference and pioneered the development of the world's first specialist game qualifications. The AIE continues to innovate through industry partnerships and dynamic teaching, recently announcing the world's first film and virtual production courses.
AIE courses are practical, career-focused and delivered by industry experienced teachers in a fun and creatively-demanding studio environment. AIE and its graduates have won many awards over the years including winning the Australian Small Training Provider of the Year Award twice (2016 and 2007) and the ACT Small Training Provider of the Year Award six times (2020, 2016, 2012, 2007, 2005, 2002) and winner of 2013 Cannes Student Short film for "Still Life".
Media Contact
Vicki De Margheriti, AIE Institute Limited, +61 261625166, vicki@aie.edu.au
Casey Gregory, AIE Institute Limited, +612 6162 5109, caseyg@aie.edu.au
SOURCE AIE Institute Limited