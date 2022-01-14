LICHFIELD, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Innovative Engineering (AIE) thru the US-UK Small UAS Engine activities demonstrates a world-class, UAS propulsion system. AIE demonstrated the capability of its 38 HP rotary engine, the AIE 225CS (Compact SPARCS – Self Pressurizing Air Rotor Cooling System).
"The SPARCS is an advanced rotor cooling system that substantially increases engine performance and its life. This technology consistently delivered power even in the most extreme temperature conditions."
Nathan Bailey, Managing Director (MD), Advanced Innovative Engineering, UK.
In a week of flight testing, the AIE engine delivered outstanding climb and altitude performance. The engine handled ambient ground temperatures in excess of 45C (113F), significantly shortening the vehicle take-off distance, and exceeding the baseline ceiling with substantially higher climb rates!
The flight testing was considered a complete success, with one flight engineer commenting, "I have to say, this has been the smoothest engine install that I've ever been involved in. The engine always started and always went to power as advertised."
This effort is partnered by the UK MOD, Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DTSL) and the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). AFRL's Small Scale Propulsion Lead, Dr Gregory Minkiewicz was quoted as saying: "This engine will enable vision system UAS for new ISR capabilities in terms of long-range and extended reach ISR missions."
Advanced Innovative Engineering (AIE)
AIE specializes in the design and development of Wankel-type rotary engines for unmanned aerial vehicles, Automotive and Marine applications. Using cutting-edge engineering and manufacturing processes, AIE creates high power-to-weight ratio propulsion systems that are reliable, versatile and deliver low total-cost-of-ownership for civil and defence markets. AIE´s patented SPARCS is a revolutionary liquid-cooling system that offers thermal balancing, a method that eliminates distortion, thus extending the life of the engine and its components. The company´s vision is to engineer high-quality products that are designed without compromise, and simple to operate and maintain.
AIE engines give an unrivalled performance in terms of power, weight, efficiency and capability. When you choose an AIE engine you're getting all the benefits of a Wankel rotary engine – more power, less weight, fewer vibrations – combined with the advantages of our patented SPARCS cooling system.
You may find more details about AIE's UAV engines at: https://www.aieuk.com/wankel-rotary-uav-engines
Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
To read more about AFRL visit – https://www.afrl.af.mil/
