PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIIR Consulting is excited to announce the launch of its all-new Coaching Zone®, a powerfully redesigned and reimagined version of the industry-leading technology platform that powers its coaching and leadership programs.
Organizations pour as much as $370 billion per year into coaching and leadership development initiatives. Yet, studies show that only 20% are happy with the results.
Why? Because most coaching and leadership development providers are stuck in the past, delivering coaching and leadership development programs through a disconnected system of spreadsheets and emails that are distracting for the coachee, difficult to manage, impossible to measure, and void of the data-driven insights necessary for meaningful impact.
"More than a decade ago, we founded AIIR Consulting with the idea that technology could enhance coaching for individuals and organizations," said Dr. Jonathan Kirschner, founder and CEO of AIIR. "Today, we bring this idea to fruition with the new Coaching Zone — an industry-leading platform that enhances individual coaching engagements and empowers talent managers to see, track, and measure the effectiveness of their coaching and leadership development initiatives. After years of development, the new Coaching Zone captures our vision for the future of coaching."
What's in the New Coaching Zone?
An Enhanced 1:1 Coaching Experience
For the individuals who receive AIIR services, Coaching Zone's new features deliver an amazing coaching experience in a seamless, secure environment. A digital development plan helps coachees track their progress and stay focused on what they are trying to achieve. A personalized feed of useful content, assessment reports, and resources from their coach enhances development in-between sessions. Messaging and calendar tools streamline scheduling and make it easy for the coach and coachee to confidentially share notes.
Together, these tools enhance the coaching experience and allow the leaders who receive our services to achieve unparalleled results.
Effortless Oversight and Administration
HR and talent leaders spend a tremendous portion of their time managing coaching and leadership development programs. Coaching Zone allows them to see, track, and manage their enterprise coaching and leadership development programs with ease. With real-time updates and automated reports, HR and talent leaders no longer need to wonder what's happening and what's working.
Award-Winning Data and Analytics
Coaching Zone empowers you to make strategic, data-driven talent decisions in real-time with award-winning analytics. We measure results from coaching engagements against a comprehensive set of leadership KPIs based on one of the largest-ever studies of coaching outcomes ever. Then, we put that information in an easy-to-understand report.
Leveraging Industry-Leading Technology to Deliver an Outsized Impact for AIIR's Clients
"Coaching Zone frees our clients from arduous administrative tasks and gives them the data-driven insights they need to think strategically about their organization's talent," said AIIR Marketing Manager Courtney Collins. "Combined with our powerful proprietary coaching methodology and the experience and expertise of our global coaching network, Coaching Zone sets AIIR apart in its ability to deliver an outsized impact for its clients."
An enhanced coaching experience, effortless oversight and control of your programs, real-time insights, award-winning analytics, and unparalleled results — are you ready to experience the difference Coaching Zone can make for your coaching and leadership development programs? Learn more at http://www.aiirconsulting.com/coaching-zone.
About AIIR Consulting
AIIR Consulting is a global coaching and leadership development consultancy dedicated to increasing the effectiveness and performance of leaders and their organizations. Through the strategic integration of psychology, technology, data science, and global expertise, AIIR Consulting delivers high-impact executive coaching and leadership development, team effectiveness, executive assessment, and organizational effectiveness to organizations around the world. Learn more at http://www.aiirconsulting.com.
