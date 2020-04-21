NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that on April 13, 2020, the Company executed a Master License Agreement (the "License Agreement") with the University of Maryland, Baltimore ("UMB"). The License Agreement covers specific antiviral compounds discovered by UMB. The compounds seek to inhibit replication of multiple viruses, including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.
The technology is covered by two patent applications already on file with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The UMB inventors are Drs. Matthew Frieman, Alexander MacKerell and Stuart Watson. The Company has also executed a Sponsored Research Agreement with UMB to support the development of the technology.
Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido, stated, "We are excited to move forward with this new antiviral platform. The pedigree of the inventors and the institution is first rate. We believe the doctors and UMB are both leaders in the field and are frequently cited in major publications discussing viruses generally, as well as COVID-19. We are proud to partner with them in this critical undertaking."
Hayes continued, "We have also added significant depth to our board of directors. Our recent capital raise has positioned the Company to comfortably fund current operations and acquire new assets. Management believes that our new board members bring significant capital market and M&A experience, which we plan to leverage. While the world works to overcome the difficult challenges as a result of the pandemic, we at AIkido are excited to look to the future."
About AIkido
AIkido was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
