NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the following investor conferences:

Benzinga Global SmallCap Conference on May 13, 2021.

( https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/ )

Investor Summit Group's Q2 Virtual Summit being held May 17-19, 2021.

( https://investorsummitgroup.com )

LD Micro Invitational XI Investor Conference being held June 8-10, 2021.

( https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com )

The Company will showcase an updated Investor Presentation and discuss some of its new technology. Darrell Dotson, Vice President and General Counsel, of AIkido Pharma Inc. will present for the Company.

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics.  The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology.  The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:      

      Hayden IR

      Brett Maas, Managing Partner

      Phone: (646) 536-7331

      Email: brett@haydenir.com

      www.haydenir.com

AIkido Pharma Inc.:   

      Phone: 212-745-1373

      Email: investorrelations@aikidopharma.com

      www.aikidopharma.com

 

