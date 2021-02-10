MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIM Consulting, a technology consulting firm and Addison Group company, is continuing to build its presence in the Minneapolis market with the addition of Jared Zagelbaum as principal consultant of data and analytics. Zagelbaum's addition to the Minneapolis office reflects the company's continued strategic growth in the city's quickly expanding market, and across the country.
"We're pleased to have Jared join AIM as principal consultant of data analytics and lead our team in Minneapolis," said Steve Tycast, director of data and analytics at AIM. "Our clients expect us to bring an advanced level of expertise to their business and we're confident Jared's diverse experience across the data ecosystem will add exceptional value to help solve the complex challenges we're often working to mitigate."
Zagelbaum brings an expansive background in data and analytics, cloud computing, Microsoft consulting services and business development to AIM. Most recently, he worked as a data architect at 3Cloud — a Microsoft Azure technology consulting firm and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider where he provided cloud strategy consulting to clients across industries such as healthcare, health tech, SaaS, manufacturing, finance, the public sector and more.
In his new role, Zagelbaum will help lead delivery and engagement across several clients in industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, energy, food and beverage, medical manufacturing, technology and manufacturing. As digital transformation initiatives accelerate amid the pandemic, Zagelbaum's expertise in agile and delivery leadership positions him to drive successful and valuable projects in the short timelines AIM's enterprise clients often expect.
"I'm excited to join the AIM Minneapolis office and look forward to continuing to build our expanding team," said Zagelbaum. "As businesses' digital transformation plans multiply, I'm prepared to lead a team that helps our clients strategically identify the solutions that best align with their unique business needs."
Founded in 2006, AIM Consulting provides industry-leading technology solutions to a diverse portfolio of clients across the United States, ranging from startups to the Fortune 500. AIM Consulting specializes in the areas of Enterprise Application Development, Data and Analytics, Cloud and Operations, Delivery Leadership, and Digital Experience and Mobile.
AIM Consulting is hiring across the country in its offices located in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis and Seattle. Experienced recruiters or technology consultants interested in career opportunities can visit https://aimconsulting.com/join-our-team/.
About AIM Consulting
AIM Consulting, an Addison Group company, is an award-winning industry leader in technology consulting and solutions delivery. AIM's differentiation is our collaborative engagement model that provides cross-functional results. We work with clients, shoulder to shoulder, for one goal – their success. Founded in 2006, with offices in Seattle, Minneapolis, Denver, Houston, and Chicago, we are ranked among the fastest-growing private companies and best companies to work for due to a long track record of success with our partners and consultants. Our long-term relationships with the best technology consulting talent allows us to deliver on expectations, execute on roadmaps, and drive modern technology initiatives.
Media Contact
Amanda Vassall, Walker Sands, 6304538632, amanda.vassall@walkersands.com
SOURCE Walker Sands