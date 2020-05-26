LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AiMi today announced availability of the first music app that uses artificial intelligence combined with content from leading artists to create adaptive music experiences for electronic music fans. Under development for over a year by a team of world class AI scientists and musicians, AiMi breaks new ground in the application of AI in generative music.
"I've always been passionate about electronic music, and as a computer scientist, it was natural to want to combine technology with my passion for music to create a product that embraces artists and listeners alike," said Edward Balassanian, CEO of AiMi. "At AiMi, we believe AI can be a tool to enhance creativity so it was important to us to combine the creative artistry of electronic musicians with the power of AI to create continuous, adaptive music experiences."
A New Way to Listen to Music
For electronic music fans, AiMi means an end to juggling playlists or listening to songs repeatedly. Fans can now hit "play" and adjust the music energy to suit their tastes and listen to continuous music. Using advanced AI and machine learning AiMi is able to create music that is tailored to each individual's tastes for hours of listening pleasure.
AiMi will be available in the Apple Store beginning May 26th. Fans can enjoy 30 minutes of free music daily, or subscribe to the service for USD $5.99/month.
Pioneering Use of AI in Generative Music
AiMi uses patented AI technology to create continuous electronic music that adapts to listener preferences. Unlike traditional systems that use AI to mimic artists, AiMi uses AI to generate music using real beats created by real artists. This gives AiMi the ability to create musical experiences that fans can embrace while providing artists with a new medium for creative expression.
"I have been involved in AI music research for the majority of my career. AiMi gives me an opportunity to leverage my research to bring music to the masses in ways that reward fans and artists alike," said Patrick Hutchings, lead scientist and developer at AiMi. "Our use of AI is a profound departure from traditional models and this allows us to leverage the power of machine learning to turn diverse content from artists into personalized music experiences."
About AiMi
AiMi's mission is to inspire great musical moments for every listener through the power of a dynamic beat. Our vision is to reimagine our relationship with the world's first and most loved platform for inspiration - music. AiMi was founded in 2019 with offices in Melbourne Australia and Los Angeles.
