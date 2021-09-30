HERNDON, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windward Consulting Group, a leading provider of IT consulting in IT operations and IT service management, today announced the expansion of its AIOps Evolution podcast to a weekly show format. AIOps Evolution explores the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for IT operations and dives into the AIOps-enabled software landscape.
The IT space is evolving as the world changes, and AI is playing a critical role. So far in 2021, AI usage across businesses was worth $2.9 trillion and the AIOps industry is projected to be worth $40.91 billion by 2026. AIOps Evolution shines a light on the future of IT through engaging stories, provoking thought leadership and expert advice. The broadcast discusses how AI can be applied to solve current and future challenges.
"AI is not going away. The business value and operational efficiency created are too critical in the modern enterprise. But with so much change happening, IT teams are forced to move at rapid speed and keeping up with the latest AI developments can seem like an impossible task," said Sean McDermott, CEO of Windward Consulting. "AIOps Evolution's mission is to create a place for conversations about the advancement of artificial intelligence in the IT Operations space. AIOps is one of the biggest fundamental shifts in IT operations we've seen since the advent of the internet. This information must be consistently and easily available to all IT professionals."
The broadcast is co-hosted by Sean McDermott and Bill Driscoll. McDermott, CEO of Windward Consulting, has more than thirty years of experience designing, developing and operating large-scale IT networks and data centers for the federal government and hundreds of other global clients. Driscoll, consulting director of Windward Consulting, has led professional services organizations and engagemen- ts focused on customer outcomes for more than twenty years and specializes in network and service management, business intelligence and operations transformations.
The most recent AIOps Evolution episodes include:
- How to Give Your IT Team Superpowers
- Overcome Roadblocks to AIOps
- Unlock DevOps Potential
- CX and Conversational AI
All broadcast episodes of AIOps Evolution will be available on YouTube. To learn more about AIOps Evolution please visit http://www.aiopsevolution.com, and for more information about Windward, please visit windward.com.
###
About Windward Consulting Group
Founded in 1997, Windward Consulting delivers Service Management, AIOps, and DevOps solutions using a unique blend of expert process knowledge, technology acumen and deep operational experience. This combination of skills enables Windward to serve as a trusted partner to a number of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies and Federal Agencies. Since its inception, Windward Consulting has supported over 500 clients around the globe with more than 3,000 projects. Strategic Thinking, Real World Results. For more information: http://www.windward.com
Media Contact
BLASTmedia for Windward Consulting
Tiffany Murray
317.806.1900
Media Contact
Tiffany Murray, Windward Consulting, 317-806-1900, windward@blastmedia.com
SOURCE Windward Consulting