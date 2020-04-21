KENT, Ohio, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AiR Everywhere, a stealth augmented reality startup, announced their Stay Home Giveaway. Starting April 27, the company will launch a 5 day promotion that gives away thousands of rewards purchased from local businesses to Kent State University students and Kent residents who check-in from home on the app. The Grand Prize is a 24 month lease on a 2020 Honda Civic LX Sedan.
"When we raised millions of dollars to build an app that encourages people to visit local businesses and explore their city; we never anticipated a global pandemic," said Derek Spencer, AiR Everywhere's CEO. "Worrying about our business model while comfortably working from home quickly began to seem self-indulgent when compared to how the crisis was affecting our community. We knew that we had to do something to help. Rewarding people for staying home, the social distancing behavior that will inevitably get us out of this mess, felt like the best way to serve our community. Supporting small businesses at the same time makes it even better!"
AiR Everywhere purchased the following rewards to give away: 200 burgers from Ray's Place, 500 taco's from Fresco, 750 cups of coffee from Tree City, 750 orders of waffle fries from Water Street Tavern, 300 orders of chips and dip from Taco Tonto's, 300 milkshakes from Wild Goats Cafe, 300 movie tickets from MovieScoop, 150 yoga lessons from One Love Yoga, 1,200 donuts from Peace, Love and Little Donuts, 500 cupcakes from the Mockingbird Bakery, 300 ice cream sundaes from Twisted Meltz, 600 slices of pizza from Lucci's Place, four $500 Scholarships and one 24 month lease on a 2020 Honda Civic!
About AiR Everywhere: Founded in 2017 by KSU Alumni, AiR Everywhere is an augmented reality mobile software development firm. Details about the company's primary project remain a secret for now. The AiR Everywhere Stay Home Giveaway app is currently in the approval process at Apple and Google. Sign up at https://aireverywhere.com/stay-home-giveaway to be notified when the app becomes available for download.
AiR Everywhere Corp
(330) 552-8951
238398@email4pr.com