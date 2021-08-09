NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the air handling unit market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Arbonia AG (US), Carrier Global Corp. (India), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), FlaktGroup Holding GmbH (Germany), Midea Group Co. Ltd. (China), Systemair AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland), Lennox International Inc. (US), Trane Technologies Plc (Ireland), and VTS Polska Sp. z o. o. (Luxembourg) are some of the major market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the growing replacement and refurbishment demand in developed countries will offer immense growth opportunities, high market competition will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Air Handling Unit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Air Handling Unit Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Non-residential
- Residential
- Product
- <5000m3 Per Hour
- 5000-15000 M3 Per Hour
- <15000m3 Per Hour
- Geographic
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Air Handling Unit Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our air handling unit market report covers the following areas:
- Air Handling Unit Market size
- Air Handling Unit Market trends
- Air Handling Unit Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing demand for cooling systems as one of the prime reasons driving the air handling unit market growth during the next few years.
Air Handling Unit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Air Handling Unit Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Air Handling Unit Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Air Handling Unit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist air handling unit market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the air handling unit market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the air handling unit market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air handling unit market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Capacity
- Market segments
- Comparison by Capacity
- <5000m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 5000-15000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- <15000m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Capacity
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arbonia AG
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- FlaktGroup Holding GmbH
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Lennox International Inc.
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- Systemair AB
- Trane Technologies Plc
- VTS Polska Sp. z o. o.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
