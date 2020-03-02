NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Wick®, a leader in the air care category, goes beyond the traditional benefits of the air care category with a big innovation: Air Wick® Essential Mist® Smart Diffuser with Bluetooth® Technology compatible with Air Wick® Essential Mist® nature-inspired range as well as with a new line of aroma-inspired fragrances. The revolutionary mass market connected diffuser, the Air Wick® Essential Mist® diffuser offers programable scent sessions for a customized experience that releases the fragrance how you want it, when you want it.
"At Air Wick, innovation is at the heart of what we do, and our team is committed to constantly improving consumer experiences," said Raheel Dhaduk, US Marketing Director for Air Wick. "As consumers continue to bring more smart devices into their homes and seek greater customization and control; we knew there was an opportunity to go beyond what is traditionally offered in the air care aisle. The new Essential Mist® Smart Diffuser with Bluetooth® Technology is the combination of great scents and personalization for an improved fragrance experience."
Air Wick® Essential Mist® Smart Diffuser with Bluetooth® Technology
The Air Wick® Essential Mist® Smart Diffuser transforms essential oils into a light, fragrant mist. The diffuser is an easy-to-use, cordless device designed for pre-mixed refills - eliminating the use of water allowing for a mess-free affair. Air Wick® Essential Mist's lightweight and portable diffuser is now enhanced with Bluetooth® capabilities.
The enhanced diffuser allows consumers to personalize and customize their scent experience. Utilizing Bluetooth® technology with the free dedicated Air Wick® mobile app, consumers can create scent schedules, adjust scent intensity, set reminders to replenish refills, and purchase refills directly from their smartphones. Air Wick's mobile app, compatible with Apple and Android phones, includes engaging content highlighting essential oil ingredients, aroma blends, and wellness tips to enhance the Essential Mist® Smart Diffuser experience.
The starter pack includes one diffuser, batteries and a refill from the Aroma range (Happiness - Pineapple, Peach and Wild Mint Fragrance), which lasts up to 45 days on low setting. Available now for $20 at Walmart and Target among other retailers nationwide.
Air Wick® Essential Mist® Aroma Line
The Air Wick® Essential Mist® Aroma products contain an exclusive blend of natural essential oil infused fragrance designed to bring nature's goodness into your home. The Aroma range is crafted with ingredients to suit your mood and is available in three variants: Sleep, Happiness, and Unwind. The Essential Mist® Aroma products seamlessly pairs with all Essential Mist® Diffusers to gently release mist throughout your living room, kitchen and office for up to 45 days.
Reckitt Benckiser
Reckitt Benckiser is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.
Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Delsym, Durex, K-Y, Clearasil, Airborne, Digestive Advantage, MegaRed, Move Free, Neuriva, Lysol, Finish, Woolite and Air Wick.
RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide. For more information visit www.rb.com/US.