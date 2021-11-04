CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AiRANACULUS®, a private, Massachusetts-based technology company providing early stage research, development, prototyping and consulting services, announced it has been awarded a US intelligence agency contract for enhanced communications security.
The company was selected by the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. IARPA invests in high-risk, high-payoff research programs to address the most difficult challenges within the intelligence community.
While advances in communications infrastructure in both government and the private sector can provide a relatively high level of security within controlled facilities, data security "in the wild" has become a much more challenging problem. The IARPA program is focused on identifying unexpected radio frequency (RF) transmissions to detect attempted data breaches. The project will require development of new smart radio techniques to enable monitoring of RF emissions across a wide range of frequencies at data rates that can approach terabytes per second.
Under its new contract, AiRANACULUS will develop a platform to automatically detect and characterize suspicious signals and other anomalies in complex RF environments. The platform will incorporate innovative signal processing and machine learning techniques to rapidly identify a broad range of overt and surreptitious emissions using external characteristics (e.g., strength, frequency) of the RF signals themselves.
AiRANACULUS will be assisted by NorthWest Research Associates and Pelorus LLC. The team will leverage state-of-the-art research being carried out at Northeastern University, University of California at Los Angeles, and Oregon State University.
If fully funded across the three-phase, 42-month project plan, the contract will be valued at more than $10M.
About AiRANACULUS
AiRANACULUS (http://www.airanaculus.com) is a Massachusetts-based start-up that provides advanced research and development and consulting services for next-generation defense, science, infrastructure and commercial applications. Our experts apply more than 20 years of leadership in advanced RF design to address the most novel and challenging R&D problems, from concept, design and development to prototyping. The company brings unique domain expertise in intelligent wireless communications, spectrum awareness and sharing, mmWave and terahertz communications, and 5G/6G and beyond; electronic warfare and spectrum dominance, signals intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and critical infrastructure, smart grid and hyperscale internet of things. We leverage advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, edge computing, network slicing, quantum computing, distributed ledger / blockchain and game theory to efficiently address these critical challenges. Our innovations have resulted in solutions to defeat extreme cases of interference; solutions for radar and 4G/ 5G spectrum sharing; novel techniques for detection and characterization of signals; creation of a low SWaP signal analyzer; communications for low probability of detection, interception and geolocation; and methods to create a resilient smart grid.
