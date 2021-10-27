CHELMSFORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AiRANACULUS®, a private, Massachusetts-based technology company providing early stage research, development, prototyping and consulting services, announced it has been awarded a Phase II NASA Small Business Innovation Research contract for development of an advanced space communications system to support upcoming missions to the Moon and Mars. Under the new contract, AiRANACULUS will demonstrate and deliver an intelligent network platform to increase performance, efficiency and reliability of mission communications.
The AiRANACULUS platform, known as CLAIRE, is designed to address major issues facing deep space networks, including long transmission delays, multiple sources of interference and other unexpected service disruptions. CLAIRE will provide a Cognitive Control Plane, a spectrum- and service-aware network platform capable of autonomously monitoring and managing data flows to meet scientific, navigation and network Quality of Service (QoS) objectives. The CLAIRE system will incorporate a variety of state-of-the art technologies such as multi-band radio frequency sensing, advanced signal processing and machine learning to dynamically detect and respond to changes in spectrum availability, network congestion and QoS requirements. The self-aware platform will automatically reconfigure the network to avoid communication delays, optimize network resource utilization, and ensure high priority packets are delivered reliably.
AiRANACULUS will be supported by IQ-Analog which fabricates state-of-the-art direct digital transceiver chipsets, NorthWest Research Associates and Newton Technologies LLC.
About AiRANACULUS
AiRANACULUS (http://www.airanaculus.com) is a Massachusetts-based start-up that provides advanced research and development and consulting services for next-generation defense, science, infrastructure and commercial applications. Our experts apply more than 20 years of leadership in advanced RF design to address the most novel and challenging R&D problems, from concept, design and development to prototyping. The company brings unique domain expertise in intelligent wireless communications, spectrum awareness and sharing, mmWave and terahertz communications, and 5G/6G and beyond; electronic warfare and spectrum dominance, signals intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and critical infrastructure, smart grid and hyperscale internet of things. We leverage advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, edge computing, network slicing, quantum computing, distributed ledger / blockchain and game theory to efficiently address these critical challenges. Our innovations have resulted in solutions to defeat extreme cases of interference; solutions for radar and 4G/ 5G spectrum sharing; novel techniques for detection and characterization of signals; creation of a low SWaP signal analyzer; communications for low probability of detection, interception and geolocation; and methods to create a resilient smart grid.
