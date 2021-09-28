LEWES, Del., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AirBox Technologies announces the launch of a new innovative product to enhance last yard delivery and solve package theft: Airbox Deep. AirBox products give customers and couriers a true contactless experience, and the Airbox Home already operates as a first-in-the-world, drone-capable smart mailbox. AirBox Technologies now has identified an even greater market need: a large format, insulated box for contactless ground deliveries of on-demand parcels, pharmaceuticals, and groceries. AirBox Deep meets this important need and provides the highest level of package security with encrypted keys and real-time notifications from the user-friendly AirBox app.
According to Brandon Pargoe, CEO and inventor, "While we are well known for our work with secure drone delivery, we are a smart mailbox maker. For AirBox to be the most advanced smart mailbox system on the planet, we decided to build out the whole drone system to the smart AirBox Home. This means we performed all the R&D from the AirBox platform to the tether system and then to the delivery drone, with automated precision hover. We did this to understand how the technology would work from take-off, to flight, to an autonomous delivery. This process secures a package by drone to a smart mailbox with all the data stamped and recorded in the AirBox Ecosystem. This was no easy task, let me tell you, but now we understand and have built our smart mailbox platform around it."
AirBox Deep was introduced and showcased at the Home Delivery World 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this month to great acclaim. Pargoe spoke at the event and adds: "This opens the door for immediate business from customers for secure ground delivery to a smart touchless receptacle, controlled by a smartphone. This technology solves the growing demand for a true end-to-end encrypted smart mailbox. We have seen the post-pandemic surge of e-commerce ground deliveries and feel there is a need for AirBox Technology in the marketplace more than ever. AirBox Deep is manufactured in Virginia, and we are taking pre-orders right now for the holidays! It's the perfect gift for the mid-to-high-end shopper looking for the next great smart home device. We are also already drone-ready to meet future market needs, but for now, we must service our 'early adopters.' Those who are ready for smart box technology now can be on the cutting edge and grow with us into the drone technology of the future."
With the ongoing pandemic, the need for contactless deliveries worldwide has grown exponentially, and the need for package security is significant. According to C+R Research, 43% of respondents were victims of package theft in 2020 with the average value of loss totaling $136. A video-capable doorbell allows you to visualize your package thief but does nothing to prevent the loss. AirBox Deep will secure packages and prevent the loss altogether.
Finally, the biggest differentiator AirBox Deep offers is user control of who can directly interact with the box via the AirBox app. The app can also enable couriers (as well as retailers, restaurants, and friends) to deliver into AirBox Deep from their own apps. There is no need for codes since encrypted keys are generated to give both the AirBox owner and the courier delivery transaction information.
AirBox Technologies, located in Lewes, DE USA creates innovative solutions for the future of autonomous secure package delivery to an end-point address using AirBox Technology.
