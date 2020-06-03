SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sand Studio, a mobile device management (MDM) solution provider, today announced the release of a brand new remote support solution for business users, enabling a new and efficient way for customer support staff to solve both software and hardware issues using one unified application. The solution features augmented reality (AR) camera capability, allowing the customer support team to view what the client is seeing through the device's camera to solve issues with equipment or physical objects. With intuitive screen sharing and robust communication tools, support staff can deal with any software issue on the device more efficiently.
"With our new Remote Support product, end-users can receive fast and secure support with less required steps," says Anson Shiong, CEO of Sand Studio. "Instead of the traditional and agonizing way to solve issues through phone support without actually seeing what's happening on the screen, this new solution will make the entire experience much more pleasant for both sides. The result is greater customer satisfaction scores and lots of valuable time saved for the customer support team."
Using an AR camera, the support staff can see the physical surroundings of a device and place up to eight 3D markers onto real objects for a much clearer view of the situation. The scenarios of implementation are diverse, ranging from troubleshooting servers and cables in a server room, assisting retail clerks with using a point-of-sale terminal to giving repair instructions for manufacturing equipment.
The remote support solution features easy screen sharing and a variety of ways for both parties to communicate and exchange essential information. For instance, when the end-user is required to operate particular setting changes on a phone, the support staff can directly see the screen and use real-time voice to give clear instructions and get immediate feedback. Text, file sharing and voice recording are also available for different circumstances.
End users can also maintain a high level of privacy, where the support staff only has viewing access to the device, as opposed to controlling it. Every support session requires a 9-digit code that is hard to decipher, but easy for both sides to begin the session. Communication and data transmission are encrypted for optimal security and end users can pause screen sharing when sensitive information or data is involved.
AirDroid Business's mobile device management solution is already helping organizations across all industries to manage, access, track, and secure Android devices in the field. The new remote support solution will bring even more productivity and customer satisfaction by simplifying everyone's work going forward.
Feature Overview:
AR Camera: designed for tackling the physical aspect of the issues, from mobile device, equipment to the environment. Using 3D markers, support staff can give guidance in real-time.
Screen sharing: end-users can share the device screen with support staff for a clearer view on the issue, while maintaining the ability to temporarily pause sharing for enhanced privacy.
Real-time voice chat and robust communication tools: both parties can use real-time voice chat along with screen sharing to make solving issues much more efficient. Text, voice recording, and attachments are also available for different circumstances.
9-digit connection code: every end-user will get a unique 9-digit code that can be shared with support staff for secure and easy connection.
History logs: customer support teams can have access to a dashboard to see detailed information for every support session, including case owner, session duration, connection status, device details and more. It makes tracking and analytics much easier.
At launch, customer service teams can download the PC and Mac desktop client from the AirDroid Business Admin Console. End-users who need support for their Android devices can download the Android app from AirDroid's website. The iOS version will be available at a later date.
To learn more about AirDroid Remote Support for Business and get a 30-day free trial, click here.
About Sand Studio
As a pioneer in mobile device management with AirDroid being its flagship product since 2011, Sand Studio is dedicated to creating innovative solutions specifically for Android device management. With over 50 million downloads, AirDroid has been the most popular among individuals looking for easy ways to remotely manage their Android devices. Leveraging its innovation serving individual users, AirDroid Business extends the advanced technology to its enterprise customers. AirDroid Business is an easy-to-use mobile device management solution for businesses of all kinds, which fuses strategic and tactical smarts, delivering vibrancy to every business owner and IT professional managing Android devices on various remote sites.
Media Contact
Nicole Boyd
Firecracker PR
240989@email4pr.com
1-888-317-4687 ext. 705