IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirelXL introduces new Night Vision Goggle (NVG) vehicle identification for public safety and military applications.
"We are continually innovating our product line to further enhance safety for our customers," stated Mike Shipman, President and Founder. "We are committed to offering the latest in vehicle identification technology."
The most recent launch of AirelXL's LED vehicle identification has been adopted at airports across the country, including the most recent addition of snow removal identification at Denver International Airport.
AirelXL is a division of IllumiNations Tech, a premier developer of illuminated keyboard solutions with licenses with Apple, Hewlett Packard and Dell.
For more information, call (855) 700-0125. www.AirelXL.com
Contact: Paula Bentley
Voice: (855) 700-0125
PBentley@Air-EL.com