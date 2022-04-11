AireSpring to offer this value-added application at no additional cost to its Fortinet customers.
CLEARWATER, Fla. , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Managed IT, Network Services and Unified Communications, is pleased to announce that it has added Fortinet's FortiPortal to its managed SD-WAN and Security product offering. FortiPortal provides a comprehensive set of security management and analytics within a user-friendly portal framework that enables AireSpring to allow its customers-controlled access to configuration and deep analytics. As part of its Airespring Advantage, AireSpring will be offering this value-added application at no additional cost to its Fortinet customers.
This intuitive self-service portal enables customers to access their secure SD-WAN and Security applications and includes out-of-the-box integration with FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, and FortiGate, simplifying device management, configuration and analytics with real-time visibility and reporting for traffic, application, attacks, and web usage. The software also enables customers to delegate a limited set of management and analytic capabilities to other business units so non-IT staff such as CFOs can benefit from valuable reporting and insights.
"Airespring is pleased to partner with leading technology companies like Fortinet in the security and SD-WAN sector in order to provide best-of-breed managed solutions to our partners and customers," stated Avi Lonstein, CEO AireSpring. "As part of our value-added strategy, we are excited to offer the intuitive FortiPortal at no additional cost to our Fortinet customers, providing deep visibility into the customer network to better manage potential security risks and optimize performance."
About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, privately held and debt-free AireSpring, is an award-winning Managed Services Provider specializing in Managed IT, Network Services, and Unified Communications, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions and high-touch customer service to multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Global Managed SD-WAN and SASE, Managed Security, Unified Communications, SIP Trunking, and Global Business Internet. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).
As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring provides access to hundreds of carriers and cable companies in the US and around the Globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers.
AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.
Media Contact
Ellen Cahill, AireSpring, 818-738-1913, ellen.cahill@airespring.com
SOURCE AireSpring