LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, has announced the celebration of its 20th year in business. In addition to being a premier provider of cloud communications and telecom services to over 20,000 businesses worldwide for two decades, the company has also amassed over 100 industry awards and accolades.
AireSpring's remarkable stability throughout the economic ups and downs over the past twenty years attests to its staying power, thanks in part to a unique position as a debt-free, family-owned, and operated company and its ability to innovate as technology has changed over two decades. Airespring rose from humble beginnings starting in the garage of Tony Lonstein, who co-founded the company together with his 3 sons, Avi Lonstein, CEO; Daniel Lonstein, President & CRO; and David Lonstein, EVP of Product Management.
Today, AireSpring numbers over 275 team members with global service and support hubs for follow the sun 24/7 support. Setting the highest standards of customer service and support, with a rapidly rising base of national and global customers, AireSpring has grown and extended its services and IP network across the US, while continually expanding its full menu of products and services.
AireSpring's founders have always believed that the secret to their success has been a relentless drive to consistently take AireSpring service and support to the next level, delivering an award-winning customer experience that far exceeds industry standards, as attested to by over 100 prestigious awards conferred by various industry organizations. Every team member is dedicated to the company's mission statement: to help our clients connect and communicate easily, delighting our customers and partners with highly personalized, outstanding service.
Today, the AireSpring product line is designed to solve complex networking and communication challenges by offering cutting-edge technologies for digital transformation, evolving along with the industry, and adapting to meet changing business needs. AireSpring processes nearly six billion calls per month over its owned and operated SIP Network, one of the largest in North America, with a Global Private Network covering six continents.
"Over these 20 years we have worked diligently to craft The AireSpring Advantage, built on the many products and services that fulfill our mission—all of it developed, supported and cared for by our incredible Team Members," stated AireSpring CEO, Avi Lonstein. "I want to thank them for making it their priority to provide the ultimate level of service to our customers and partners every single day. Additionally, I want to thank our many long-term customers who have trusted us with their communications and connectivity needs during this time. We look ahead to the next 20 years with anticipation, excitement, and confidence."
About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions for multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Global Managed SD-WAN, AirePBX UCaaS, SIP Trunking, MPLS, Disaster Recovery, Managed Security, and Business Internet. AireSpring's solutions are offered through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).
AireSpring has been widely recognized for its managed services and custom engineered network with end-to-end Quality of Service (QoS), including over 30-plus carrier networks and cable providers aggregated to create a unified nationwide network providing more coverage than any other supplier. It all adds up to a seamless single-source solution experience with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers. AireSpring has also received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." AireSpring is privately held, diversified, debt-free, and renowned in the industry for delivering a broad range of innovative cloud communications, networking, security, and connectivity solutions, with white glove service that extends throughout the entire customer lifecycle. For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.
Contact
Ellen Cahill
Senior VP, Marketing
Media Contact
Ellen Cahill, AireSpring, 8187381913, ellen.cahill@airespring.com
SOURCE AireSpring