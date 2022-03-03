CLEARWATER, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, is pleased to announce that it will be offering VMware® Edge Network Intelligence™ (ENI) as part of its Managed SD-WAN services product offering.
VMware Edge Network Intelligence is a highly secure, machine learning (ML) analytics engine and artificial intelligence IT operations (AIOps) solution developed to identify, monitor, and diagnose problems with devices connected to the enterprise edge. Developed to operate in real-time, ENI enables end-user and internet of things (IoT) devices to be performing optimally, more secure, and self-healing enabled through wireless and wired LAN, SD-WAN as well as secure access service edge (SASE). VMware ENI auto-discovers end-user and IoT devices, recording baselines and monitoring for deviations and anomalies to deliver actionable data and deep insight into networks, devices, and applications that IT operations teams can proactively address and remediate. As part of its value-add managed SD-WAN offering, AireSpring will be providing an ENI license to each customer's VMware SD-WAN™ hardware device at no additional cost.
"VMware SD-WAN is a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge infrastructure ¹ helping enterprises worldwide in solving the challenges created by the complexity of Operational Technology (OT) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices, as well as any number of work from anywhere (WFA) connections," commented Avi Lonstein, CEO, AireSpring. "The challenge of managing thousands of WAN devices and edge connections is daunting for IT Operations teams," added Lonstein. "We are proud to be one of the first Managed Services Providers partnered with VMware to offer these advanced capabilities to our customers at no additional cost."
Key Benefits of VMware ENI
-Closes the Visibility Gap – ENI enables insights and analytics for end users and IoT devices. ENI empowers IT teams to measure each user and IoT device experience for applications, understand their behavior, and establish a baseline for their performance.
-Correlates Across the Application Stack – ENI is vendor agnostic and applies advanced machine learning to correlate across the application stack, then proactively recommends actions and predicts benefits of changes in the network that could improve performance or improve the user experience.
-Facilitates a Self-healing Network – ENI enables an organization to move toward a self-healing network that can automatically remediate issues and policy violations. It establishes a feedback loop, to ensure that actions taken are effective in addressing issues.
-Increases Security – VMware ENI improves the extended threat landscape created by the increase in devices and connection points by using high-level encryption and access control technologies and storing data in a secure cloud environment.
-Complements VMware SD-WAN and VMware SASE™ – The VMware ENI Client App provides data from end users who work from anywhere (WFA) and devices that operate remotely. The VMware SASE solution, which AireSpring will include in its Managed services offering in 2022, together with VMware SD-WAN, provides a unified edge and cloud service model, with a single point for managing business policy, configuration, and monitoring.
"We are excited to be able to help AireSpring deliver industry leading solutions by adding VMware Edge Network Intelligence to their VMware SD-WAN offering," said Abe Ankumah, VP Product Management VMware SASE. "VMware Edge Network Intelligence enables app performance for distributed workforces and provides business continuity across enterprises by delivering a complete understanding of the enterprise system's behavior - from detecting anomalies to performing automatic security incident remediation and self-healing."
About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, privately held and debt-free AireSpring, is an award-winning Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions and high-touch customer service to multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Global Managed SD-WAN, AirePBX UCaaS, SIP Trunking, MPLS, Disaster Recovery, Managed Security, and Business Internet. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).
As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring provides access to thousands of carriers and cable companies in the US and around the Globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution experience with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers.
AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.
Media Contact
AireSpring
Ellen Cahill
Senior VP Marketing
(818) 738-1913
¹ Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Evan Zeng, September 20, 2021 - Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Ellen Cahill, AireSpring, 818-738-1913, ellen.cahill@airespring.com
SOURCE AireSpring