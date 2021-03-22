LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading Managed Communications Provider and supplier of Managed Network and IT Services, announced today that it was the recipient of the prestigious 2021 People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Customer Service for Telecommunications. AireSpring was again voted the favorite provider of customer service among the more than 44,000 votes cast globally.
This additional accolade comes just one month after AireSpring was awarded the prestigious 2021 Silver Stevie for Customer Service Department of the Year in Telecommunications and the 2021 Bronze Award for Excellence in the Face of Unprecedented Challenges – Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year in Technology Industries. This is the second consecutive year that AireSpring has been honored with multiple Stevie Awards, and a consecutive win of the People's Choice Award.
The worldwide public vote was conducted as part of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the world's top honors for contact center, customer service, business development and sales professionals. AireSpring achieved eligibility for voting in the People's Choice awards after being nominated for Customer Service Department of the Year.
AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for excellence in customer service, as well as for outstanding products and services across a broad range of innovative cloud communications and connectivity solutions. Renowned in the industry for white glove service that extends throughout the entire customer lifecycle, AireSpring has always delivered premier level, high touch customer service, built around personal interaction in a field that relies increasingly on automation and artificial intelligence (AI), which is often perceived as impersonal.
"It is especially gratifying to have won the People's Choice Award for Customer Service for the second year in a row," said Avi Lonstein, AireSpring CEO. "AireSpring Team Members work hard 24/7/365 to maintain our high touch, white glove level of customer service, and the continuing votes from customers and partners show us the AireSpring Advantage is on the right track. This prestigious Award belongs entirely to our dedicated Team Members, who deserve recognition of their continual effort to improve our already strong customer service."
All of the awards will be presented to honorees during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions for multi-location enterprise customers. Services include: Global Managed SD-WAN, AirePBX UCaaS, SIP Trunking, MPLS, Disaster Recovery, Managed Security, and Business Internet. AireSpring's solutions are offered through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).
AireSpring has been widely recognized for its managed services and custom engineered network with end-to-end Quality of Service (QoS), including over 30-plus carrier networks and cable providers aggregated to create a unified nationwide network providing more coverage than any other supplier. It all adds up to a seamless single-source solution experience with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers. AireSpring has also received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." AireSpring is privately held, diversified, debt-free, and renowned in the industry for delivering a broad range of innovative cloud communications, networking, security, and connectivity solutions, with white glove service that extends throughout the entire customer lifecycle. For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
