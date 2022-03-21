CLEARWATER, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading managed services provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, announced today that it is the recipient of a 2022 Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Service. AireSpring received the award for Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year - Technology Industries. This is the third consecutive year that AireSpring has been the recipient of a prestigious Stevie Award. AireSpring's submission this year centered on the work undertaken by its customer service team to automate scheduling to best match the Managed Services Engineer (MSE) skill set to the needs of a customer for onboarding.
The 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service honors global achievements for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. Awards are decided through a worldwide vote by more than 44,000 industry professionals.
AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for excellence in customer service, as well as for outstanding products and services across a broad range of innovative cloud communications and connectivity solutions. Renowned in the industry for white-glove service that extends throughout the customer life cycle, AireSpring consistently delivers high-touch customer service built around personal interaction in a field that relies increasingly on automation and artificial intelligence (AI).
"AireSpring is honored to once again receive this prestigious 2022 Stevie Award, recognizing the deep commitment to service and professionalism represented by our Customer Service Department," said Avi Lonstein, AireSpring CEO. "This award belongs to our outstanding Team Members who always make it their priority to provide personalized customer service to delight our customers and partners every single day," added Lonstein.
This award underscores the outstanding efforts of the AireSpring Customer Service team to drive the program forward along with the entire AireSpring organization.
The awards will be presented to honorees during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11. Learn more about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, privately held and debt-free AireSpring is an award-winning Managed Services Provider specializing in Managed IT, Network Services and Unified Communications, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions and high-touch customer service to multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Global Managed SD-WAN and SASE, Managed Security, Unified Communications, SIP Trunking and Global Business Internet. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).
As part of its fully managed solutions, AireSpring provides access to hundreds of carriers and cable companies in the US and around the Globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact.
AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.
About the Stevie® Awards
The Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
