LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, announced today that it is the recipient of two 2021 Stevie® Awards for Customer Service. AireSpring was awarded the prestigious Silver Stevie for Customer Service Department of the Year in Telecommunications. In addition, AireSpring was named the Bronze winner for Excellence in the Face of Unprecedented Challenges - Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year in Technology Industries. This marks the second consecutive year that AireSpring was honored with multiple top Stevie awards for Customer Service.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service draw on a worldwide vote by teams of professionals to determine the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for excellence in customer service, as well as for outstanding products and services across a broad range of innovative cloud communications and connectivity solutions. Renowned in the industry for white glove service that extends throughout the entire customer lifecycle, AireSpring has always delivered premier level, high touch customer service, built around personal interaction in a field that relies increasingly on automation and artificial intelligence (AI), which is often perceived as impersonal.
"AireSpring is thrilled to once again be honored with these prestigious 2021 Stevie Awards recognizing the deep commitment to service and professionalism represented by our Customer Service Department," stated Avi Lonstein, AireSpring CEO. "These awards belong to our incredible Team Members who have risen to unprecedented challenges in the past year, and who consistently make it their priority to provide outstanding, personalized customer service to our customers and partners every single day," added Lonstein. "It is their energy and outstanding attention to detail that drive the AireSpring Advantage!"
Together, these awards underscore the outstanding efforts of the AireSpring Customer Service team to drive the program forward, together with the entire AireSpring organization.
The awards will be presented to honorees during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14. Learn more about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions for multi-location enterprise customers. Services include: Global Managed SD-WAN, AirePBX UCaaS, SIP Trunking, MPLS, Disaster Recovery, Managed Security, and Business Internet. AireSpring's solutions are offered through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).
AireSpring has been widely recognized for its managed services and custom engineered network with end-to-end Quality of Service (QoS), including over 30-plus carrier networks and cable providers aggregated to create a unified nationwide network providing more coverage than any other supplier. It all adds up to a seamless single-source solution experience with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers. AireSpring has also received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award SD-WAN", "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." AireSpring is privately held, diversified, debt-free, and renowned in the industry for delivering a broad range of innovative cloud communications, networking, security, and connectivity solutions, with white glove service that extends throughout the entire customer lifecycle. For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.
Contact
Ellen Cahill
Senior VP Marketing
AireSpring
Media Contact
Ellen Cahill, AireSpring, 818-738-1913, ellen.cahill@airespring.com
SOURCE AireSpring