Key executives to discuss changes to the industry in the wake of COVID-19
CLEARWATER, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Managed IT, Network Services and Unified Communications, is pleased to announce that it will host a virtual industry roundtable on the state of the channel in 2022 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 3:00PM to 4:00PM ET.
As the US and world economies emerge from the COVID-19 shutdown, and the industry enters a "business-as-usual" environment, AireSpring has invited key executives from some of the leading technology brokers, including AppSmart, AVANT, Sandler, and Telarus, to discuss changes that have occurred during the last 3 years within their organizations and the channel, and the effect they will have on the indirect business model moving forward. Attendees will also hear from participating industry executives on key topics such as:
- The future landscape of the technology brokerage space
- The effect private equity has had on technology brokers and the Channel
- Which tools they are providing to their channel partners and updates on the latest in-demand technologies
"AireSpring looks forward to once again hosting this virtual industry event which affords our mutual channel partners the opportunity to hear directly from leaders in the industry on topics that affect us all," stated Avi Lonstein, CEO, AireSpring. "This roundtable will provide our partners with valuable insight into recent changes to the industry, changing technologies, and the future of the channel as the world adapts to a new business environment in the post-pandemic age."
About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, privately held and debt-free AireSpring, is an award-winning Managed Services Provider specializing in Managed IT, Network Services, and Unified Communications, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions and high-touch customer service to multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Global Managed SD-WAN and SASE, Managed Security, Unified Communications, SIP Trunking, and Global Business Internet. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).
As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring provides access to hundreds of carriers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers.
AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.
