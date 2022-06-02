New Ransomware Early Detection (RED™) and Airgap Ransomware Kill Switch™ provide unparalleled End-to-End Protection
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Airgaps Networks (https://airgap.io), the innovative company building solutions for preventing lateral propagation of Ransomware, announces the release of Ransomware Early Detection (RED™), which supplements the Airgap Ransomware Kill Switch™ for both early detection of ransomware threats and preventing lateral malicious-intent propagation within any networking environment.
Unveiled at the RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco, Airgap RED™ rounds-out Airgap's end-to-end ransomware defense leveraging zero trust technology from detection through enforcement. RED™ detects and reports suspicious behavioral patterns that often foreshadow ransomware attacks.
Using advanced machine learning and behavioral identification models, RED™ continuously updates its understanding of network behavior and identifies malicious access patterns on a dynamic basis. It baselines both east/west and north/south traffic patterns to determine whether they represent logical user progressions. RED™ can also sense attempts by malware to propagate and infiltrate sensitive network zones.
Airgap RED™ combines various Airgap security technologies and underlying intellectual property, industry-standard protocols, network analysis, and machine learning models to map its ransomware detection against the MITRE ATT&CK framework.
Airgap RED™ predominantly focuses on the most common first steps in Ransomware attack sequences such as:
- SMB lateral movement
- Ransomware file encryption
- Malicious access patterns
- Deviations from baseline behaviors
"Unfortunately, ransomware has become the tool of choice for cybercriminals, and no business or government is immune," noted Ritesh Agrawal, Airgap's CEO. "Enterprises lose billions of dollars every year to these attacks, but Airgap is committed to preventing these threats with sophisticated security measures deployed for every endpoint accessing critical enterprise infrastructure."
Working in tandem with the Ransomware Kill Switch™, Airgap's agentless malware-suppression weapon, RED™ delivers a one-two punch to neutralize ransomware attacks. Identifying anomalous access attempts at the point of attack, RED™ integrates with the Ransomware Kill Switch™ to block access, implement additional zero trust security measures for proper authentication, or in the event of a breach, immediately quarantine the compromised node before ransomware can propagate to other endpoints on the network.
For more information about how Airgap can help strengthen the visibility, security, and overall ransomware mitigation of all your IT and OT network deployments, please visit https://airgap.io/ and attend the SANS ICS Security Summit 2022 on June 1.
About Airgap Networks Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Airgap Networks delivers an Agentless Zero Trust Segmentation platform that ringfences every endpoint and prevents ransomware propagation. Airgap's unique and patented Ransomware Kill Switch™ is the most potent response against ransomware threats. To learn more about Airgap and its offerings, please contact info@airgap.io.
Media Contact
Airgap Networks, Airgap Networks, 1 4154808075, info@airgap.io
SOURCE Airgap Networks