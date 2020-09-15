BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. ("AirNet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ANTE), an in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "annual report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 14, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ihangmei.com.
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department at 15/F, Sky Plaza, No. 46 Dongzhimenwai Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing 100027, The People's Republic of China.
About AirNet
Incorporated in 2007 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AirNet provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment and digital multimedia in China. Collaborating with its partners, AirNet empowers Chinese airlines with seamlessly immersive Internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons, provides airline travelers with interactive entertainment and a coverage of breaking news, and furnishes corporate clients with advertisements tailored to the perceptions of the travelers. For more information, please visit http://ir.ihangmei.com.