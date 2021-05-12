INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AirplaneManager.com has seen an increase of over 25% in new customer signups in the past 12 months. Cooper said, "the demand seems to be increasing daily with the anticipation of travel limitations being lifted soon." We have a finger on the pulse of the industry here because private jets and private aircraft mostly now use flight scheduling software such ours. The scheduling of flights is increasing daily and are being scheduled out 6 months in advance. As flights are scheduled, our system helps facilitate the needed arrangements for these aircraft such as fuel, flight planning, international handling, customs, hotels, and catering. Cooper added, "currently the demand looks to quickly put the industry back to max capacity and Airplane Manager is preparing for more increases by adding new features and server capacity." In a pandemic, we never know what is ahead however, "the private aircraft industry is ready and willing to take on the demands. There is a strong and steady growth rate within the shared ownership segment of the industry. We've seen families coming together to purchase their own jet or turbo prop aircraft." Recently, six families purchased a one turbo prop airplane and quickly they learned that they would need a scheduling software such as Airplane Manager to organize and track their flights. As the industry adjusts to this increase and change in demand Airplane Manager expects growth to continue well into 2022.
Since early 2020, the commercial airlines industry took a big hit with the pandemic and shutdown. During a time when everyone was afraid to travel, most commercial airline companies had received bailouts and grants by the government as part of the Covid-19 stimulus packages. The world was in a bleak place of the unknown and travelers were afraid to board commercial planes, many of the flights were shut down, and customer service was not readily available due to layoffs and furloughs. However, this leveraged and put the private jet industry more in demand and Cooper, President of the corporate and private jet industry's scheduling software company, Airplane Manager, said that his "scheduling software company experienced an increase in sales" in the private and corporate jet industry.
Safety in the privacy of a corporate jet or general aviation aircraft was now very attractive by anyone who could afford it. True, limitations on travel have slowed the industry down for several months and the unknown had some worried about the future. However, recently the business class and first-class passengers have started buying up aircraft or shares of flights. This is ramping up to look like the largest boom the private jet industry has ever seen in a short period of time many in the industry feel.
AirplaneManager.com is a web-based software and app system owned by Charter Matrix LLC a Nevada based company. Airplane Manager was launched in 2009 as a flight scheduling software for the air charter and private jet industry. Airplane Manager provides air charter software, private jet scheduling software, and aircraft management systems.
Media Contact
Terry Cooper, Charter Matrix LLC, +1 714-688-6166, info@airplanemanager.com
SOURCE Airplane Manager