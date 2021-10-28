HERNDON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- - Airside builds digital identity technology approved by the U.S. government and trusted by millions of people on a daily basis. The transaction experience does not use any centralized databases and is frictionless and easy for people to share their verified identity attributes remotely.
- The SOC 2 Type II Attestation report is recognized and accepted worldwide and is designated as the gold standard for service providers, such as Airside and its business processes.
- Airside successfully completed testing of its operating effectiveness of the controls over a designated test period, proving Airside's cross-functional value and ongoing commitment to securing data with the highest level of protection and control.
Airside Mobile, Inc., a global leader in digital identity management, today announced that it has successfully completed Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II Attestation Report (commonly referred to as SOC 2 certification) as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Airside voluntarily opted to undergo this thorough examination, conducted by the independent auditing and accounting firm NDB, to further affirm its promise to information and data security practices, policies, procedures, and operations that not only meet, but exceed the industry standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.
"Privacy and security go hand-in-hand at Airside," says Amena Ali, CEO of Airside. "With rapidly expanding global partners in the travel, rental, and financial industries, the ability to provide the highest level of confidence based on internationally-recognized standards is key to Airside's continued business success."
Since its inception, Airside has focused on empowering individuals, supporting enterprises, and bringing convenience and protection of personal data into everyday digital identity transactions. The investment to achieve SOC 2 Type II certification articulates Airside's work to provide its highest level of compliance in regards to data security, reliability, and user-centric privacy.
It also further establishes Airside's adoption of an ongoing regimen for continued compliance efforts in order to bring assurance to partners and customers that Airside values a continuing process of evaluation and monitoring of services in a dynamic, scalable environment.
"We are extremely proud of this achievement," says Joe McCollum, Airside CISO. "Since our technology meets privacy regulations around the world, like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), we feel it is important to lead by example and complete this examination. We are confident the necessary controls are in place to safeguard everyone's mission critical information."
About Airside
Airside builds secure and convenient digital identity technology in a manner that protects personal information and meets privacy regulations around the world. With Airside, people are empowered to control their personal information with transparent consent protocols, while organizations enhance their services, decrease costs, and reduce the burdens of compliance. Airside is best known for the award-winning Mobile Passport App, which has helped 10 million travelers speed through customs and passport control. The Airside Digital Identity App uses patented Airside technology to provide instant ground-truth identity proofing and consumer-controlled sharing that is simple, fast, and secure. Learn more at: http://www.airsidemobile.com or connect with Airside on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
