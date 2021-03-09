BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- airSlate, a leader in no-code business automation solutions, announced today that its award-winning e-signature solution signNow is now available across the Microsoft cloud, including within Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Azure.
signNow is a secure and compliant electronic signature solution that enables users to approve, deliver, and e-sign documents and forms in minutes. The signNow integration allows Microsoft users to electronically manage and sign documents directly in Dynamics 365, Teams, and Microsoft Power Automate - anywhere, anytime, and from any device.
With more businesses and their employees working remotely, solutions like signNow are in greater demand. signNow allows remote teams to stay connected and keep their businesses moving forward.
"We tremendously value our global relationship with Microsoft and are excited to expand the signNow offering across the Microsoft cloud to bring a leading, efficient e-signature solution to the modern workforce," said Scott Owen, Vice President, Business Development and Channel, airSlate. "Our mission is to offer seamless, user-friendly solutions that empower users to focus more on what they love to do. We believe in the power and reach of our relationship with Microsoft to help businesses modernize in a remote-work-enabled, digital-first world."
signNow increases productivity by automating complex document processes. Within Microsoft applications, signNow provides the ability to negotiate contracts and accept payments with just a few clicks. Users can send and receive documents for signature and automate repetitive manual steps.
"Solutions like signNow help our customers be more efficient and collaborative in a secure way. This is particularly important for today's increasingly remote workforce," said Christine Alford, director, Microsoft commercial marketplace.
signNow is part of the airSlate Business Cloud, a platform designed to help teams and departments of all sizes operate better using tools that empower employees to work smarter. The airSlate Business Cloud incorporates a full suite of tools for modernizing work processes, such as creating and editing PDFs, electronically signing and sending documents, as well as digitally transforming business operations through no-code automation.
signNow is available on Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace, and the solution is co-sell ready via Microsoft field sellers. The signNow mobile signature app is available on both iOS and Android.
