BOSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- airSlate, a leader in no-code workflow automation solutions, announced today that its award-winning eSignature solution, signNow, is available to customers of Defa3 Cyber Security, a pioneer partner and preferred provider of information technology and security solutions and services in the Middle East. The partnership will serve to expand awareness for airSlate in the region, as well as further enhance the value of Defa3 Cyber Security's technology portfolio to its customers.
"Knowing Defa3 Cyber Security's leadership in the region, we saw an opportunity to align with their offering and aggressively expand our footprint in the Middle East," said Scott Owen, Vice President, Business Development and Channel, airSlate. "We are excited to partner with Defa3 Cyber Security and empower their customers to address a growing need to digitize and automate their document processes."
signNow offers a secure and compliant eSignature solution that allows users to approve, deliver, and e-sign documents in minutes. Configurable as a stand alone or able to be integrated with any application via API, teams are able to conduct their business anywhere, anytime, and on any device. signNow's tracking, analytics, and data governance provide users with greater visibility and its intuitive, customer-friendly user interface and API enable a streamlined, efficient experience.
"The information security space in the Middle East is evolving rapidly," said Haytham Hussein, Sales Manager, Defa3 Cyber Security. "Accelerated cloud adoption, mergers and acquisitions, and other major business initiatives require new and innovative approaches in businesses' digital transformation strategies."
About airSlate
airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves tens of millions of innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, airSlate, pdfFiller, and signNow, empower teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.
About Defa3 Cyber Security
Defa3 Cyber Security is a leader in cyber security solutions and services exclusively representing the world's bleeding-edge IT and Security technologies. Driven by a strong dedication to customer success, Defa3 Cyber Security has built a reputation of being the preferred IT and Security partner in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. For more information, visit airSlate.Defa3.com or email Sales@Defa3.com.
