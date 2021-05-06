BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- airSlate, a leader in workflow automation solutions, announced today that its award-winning eSignature product, signNow, is available to partners of Sherweb, a global Microsoft cloud solutions provider. The agreement expands airSlate's partner network to Canada and will enable Sherweb partners to offer and deploy signNow for clients directly from its dedicated partner portal. signNow simplifies the signing and management of documents online to empower Sherweb partners to increase productivity, save on costs, and improve customer satisfaction.
"We are excited about the reach that Sherweb has through its vast reseller ecosystem in both Canada and the U.S.," said Scott Owen, Vice President, Business Development and Channel, airSlate. "eSignature is applicable to nearly every industry and line of business, and we are looking forward to continuing to scale our efforts and serve more customers alongside Sherweb."
"We are always searching for exceptional solutions like signNow that equip our partners with the resources needed to increase productivity and simplify the operations of their end clients," said Jason Brown, Vice President, Product at Sherweb. "We're thrilled to partner with airSlate and continue building a robust offering aligned with the general productivity needs and the realities of the hybrid workforce."
signNow offers a secure and compliant eSignature solution that allows users to approve, deliver, and eSign documents in minutes. Configurable as a stand alone or able to be integrated with any application via API, teams are able to conduct their business anywhere, anytime, and on any device. signNow's tracking, analytics, and data governance provide users with greater visibility and its intuitive, customer-friendly user interface and API enable a streamlined, efficient experience.
About airSlate
airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves tens of millions of innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, airSlate, pdfFiller, and signNow, empower teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.
About Sherweb
Keep it simple with one cloud solutions provider. More than 6,000 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb's value-added services. We support you with business strategies, cloud services, operations and go-to-market expertise. With Sherweb as your trusted partner, you'll be surprised by what you can achieve. https://www.sherweb.com. Follow Sherweb on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
