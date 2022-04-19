With over 250,000 curated products available for sale, ranging from luxury clothing to household appliances, AISLAND Store provides you with all your necessities via an eco-friendly blockchain.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The days of inconvenient delivery systems and declined credit cards are over: AISLAND Store is the first decentralized blockchain marketplace accepting cryptocurrency payments. The project's aim is to create a borderless trading environment by selecting honest and reputable partners who engage in e-signing systems, guaranteeing the security of each transaction. Rivaling the biggest marketplaces in the world in relation to product variety, AISLAND Store's selection ensures that all the everyday necessities are just one click away.
Global cryptocurrency ownership is at an all-time high, with over 300 million users worldwide. But not everything is better in the metaverse. There's no reason to continue buying NFTs when real world transactions using cryptocurrency have been made so easy via AISLAND Store.
How does it work? The AISLAND blockchain uses Proof-of-Stake, a system allowing its users the freedom to participate in block writing. This ensures that new can tokens can be acquired using a personal computer. The AISLAND blockchain technology is based on the Substrate framework, which was also used to create Polkadot, now worth 39 billion dollars.
AISLAND is ecological. Energy consumption is always kept at a minimum on the AISLAND blockchain. The project's commitment to the environment also means that items will always be wrapped in eco-friendly packaging,
AISLAND Store opens its doors to new advertisers and online sellers. Find out how to become a new Aislander on http://www.aisland.store.
