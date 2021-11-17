RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIS Network CEO Jay Atkinson has been invited to join the Richmond Business Journal Leadership Trust, an invitation-only community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the greater metropolitan area.
In August, AISN was listed on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies.
Atkinson was chosen for membership by the Richmond Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Atkinson, a 2019 Lead Virginia graduate, is a recognized leader in the Virginia business and civics communities and was recently awarded a prestigious industry award for his contributions toward promoting diversity and female leadership in the regional technology community. He owns and leads the award-winning technology company, AISN, which counts among its clients Forbes- and Fortune-ranked global corporations, government agencies, the Commonwealth of Virginia and other large enterprises. The Virginia SWaM-certified business is a leader in cloud enablement, information security and risk management, application development and managed services.
"Richmond's thriving business community is powered by leaders like Jay," said Alex Orfinger, Executive Vice President of American City Business Journals. "We're honored to be creating a space where the region's business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another."
As an invited member, Atkinson will contribute articles to the Richmond Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in expert panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a private forum.
"I am honored to have been invited to join this dynamic group of leaders within our local business community. It's an exciting opportunity to begin working with the Business Journal editors to provide quality content within my field of expertise for the betterment and continued success of Richmond businesses," said Atkinson.
Orfinger said that the Richmond Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Atkinson to the community and looks forward to helping him strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Richmond business community and beyond.
About Business Journals Leadership Trust
Richmond Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the Richmond community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit https://trust.bizjournals.com/.
About AIS Network
AIS Network is a Virginia SWaM-certified leader in cloud enablement, information security and risk management, managed services and award-winning application development with a wide footprint in the health care, government, financial and other corporate sectors. Solving complex IT challenges and managing digital risk to help clients thrive in an unpredictable world has been our core business for nearly 29 years. As the trusted and reliable partner of the Commonwealth of Virginia since 2012, we drive exceptional value through our deep knowledge of state agency data protection, compliance, governance and internal auditing procedures and controls. Our unmatched customer experience is rooted in decades of expertise engaging with Forbes- and Fortune-ranked global corporations, government agencies and other large enterprise clients to deliver these solutions in addition to multi-cloud managed services for the world's leading platforms, data visualization and analytics, high security hosting and consultative reviews. Visit http://www.aisn.net.
Media Contact
Ashley, DeJesus, 410-443-1559, ashley.dejesus@aisn.net
Laurie Head, AIS Network, 301-523-3165, laurie.head@aisn.net
SOURCE AIS Network