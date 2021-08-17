RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybersecurity and IT provider AIS Network today made its debut as No. 3877 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Between 2017 and 2020, AISN experienced a three-year revenue growth rate of 82 percent.
"There's no shortcut to being listed on the Inc. 5000, and this is an enormous honor for all of us. It's the ultimate validation for the AISN team and speaks to the value that our team creates each and every day for our clients," said AISN CEO Jay Atkinson.
"Without a doubt, the last 18 months have been the toughest our generation has ever seen, and this pandemic is clearly not over yet. Through it all, the AISN team has persevered, ensuring that the AISN doors are always open. I am sincerely so proud of the team and thank them for their dedication to AISN as well as their exceptional professionalism, integrity and resilience."
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
AIS Network is a Virginia SWaM-certified leader in cloud enablement, information security and risk management, managed services and award-winning application development with a wide footprint in the health care, government, financial and other corporate sectors. Solving complex IT challenges and managing digital risk to help clients thrive in an unpredictable world has been our core business for more than 28 years. As the trusted and reliable partner of the Commonwealth of Virginia since 2012, we drive exceptional value through our deep knowledge of state agency data protection, compliance, governance and internal auditing procedures and controls. Our unmatched customer experience is rooted in decades of expertise engaging with Forbes- and Fortune-ranked global corporations, government agencies and other large enterprise clients to deliver these solutions in addition to multi-cloud managed services for the world's leading platforms, data visualization and analytics, high security hosting and consultative reviews. Visit http://www.aisn.net.
