HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aiven, a software company that combines leading open source technologies with cloud infrastructure, has been selected to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Ready Program. With Outposts, AWS and Aiven customers can deploy Aiven open source data services for Kafka, Elasticsearch, Postgres, MySQL, Cassandra, Redis, and M3 on-premises, as well as in hybrid architectures, with a consistent operating model.
AWS Outposts extends the AWS cloud to on-premise environments. It is a fully managed service that offers the same AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space or on-premise facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. Through Aiven's AWS Outposts Ready designation, enterprises have more access and capabilities around on-premise systems for low-latency, local data processing, data residency and migration of applications with local system interdependencies.
By default, Aiven services are deployed to the public cloud infrastructure chosen by the customer under Aiven's cloud account. Aiven also offers its customers a Bring Your Own Account (BYOA) option, which is a setup feature that allows customers to use their existing Cloud Provider account, offering more control. AWS Outposts is an extension of this offering, enabling customers to bring their services and data to their physical data centers for a consistent, fully-managed hybrid experience.
"Through our new designation, we can better support enterprises in their move from on-premises to cloud. Aiven's enterprise customers can migrate workloads between on-premises and AWS Outposts without service interruptions at any point", said Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO at Aiven. "This support, in combination with our open source technology offerings like Apache Kafka, Postgres, MySQL and M3, our customers are more equipped than ever for impactful digital transformations."
Aiven is one of 58 Technology Product companies that hold the AWS Outposts Ready designation, and is an Advanced AWS ISV Technology Partner.
For more information about Aiven's solutions, please visit https://aiven.io/. To discuss Aiven service deployments to your AWS Outposts installations, please contact sales.
###
About Aiven
Headquartered in Helsinki and with hubs in Berlin, Boston, Paris, Toronto, Sydney and Singapore, Aiven provides managed open source data technologies, like PostgreSQL, Kafka and OpenSearch, on all major clouds. Through Aiven, developers can do what they do best: create applications. Meanwhile, Aiven does what they do best: manage cloud data infrastructure. Aiven enables customers to drive business results from open source that trigger true transformations far beyond their own backyard. Most recently, Aiven achieved a $2B unicorn valuation and has now raised $210M total funding thanks to its investors Atomico, Earlybird, First Fellow, IVP, Lifeline Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and World Innovation Lab. To learn more about Aiven, visit aiven.io and follow @aiven_io on Twitter.
About AWS Service Ready Program
AWS Service Ready Program, is designed to make it easier for customers to find integrated storage, networking, security and industry-specific solutions that AWS has technically validated and tested on Outposts to help deploy, monitor, secure and integrate Outposts-based workloads.
Media Contact
Zach Shaw, Walker Sands, 6364842094, zachary.shaw@walkersands.com
SOURCE Aiven