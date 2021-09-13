HELSINKI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aiven, a leading technology company combining the best open source technologies with cloud infrastructure, announced today the release of Aiven Operator for Kubernetes, enabling smoother management of Aiven services while using Kubernetes native tools. With the release of the Aiven Operator for Kubernetes, customers can now connect any containerized application running on Kubernetes directly into the Aiven platform. Aiven Operator for Kubernetes is currently available for Aiven for Kafka and Aiven for PostgreSQL.
Expedited by the move to cloud-based models, Kubernetes has accelerated in popularity in the last year and, by the end of 2021, regular container usage will be nearly 30% and growing. For customers who already have their infrastructure on Kubernetes, the Aiven Operator for Kubernetes will allow them to integrate Aiven services with their existing tools. Due to its open source foundation, users can also use the same language to communicate Aiven and Kubernetes services with any supported cloud.
"We are constantly looking for ways to simplify usage of Aiven services for our customers by finding new ways to integrate with their existing tooling," said Hannu Valtonen, chief product officer at Aiven. "Aiven now supports two of the most popular next-gen configuration and orchestration systems — Terraform and Kubernetes. This latest offering shows our commitment to developing the tools that our customers need the most to enable them to better utilize their technology and grow their businesses."
Kubernetes is a platform that automates Linux container operations, and is now a part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. Kubernetes allows users to quickly scale their data storage according to their needs, such as if an application has accelerated user growth.
Additional capabilities include improved project handling and the abilities to monitor, deploy, upgrade, backup and restore service. Aiven also has plans to extend the Aiven Operator for Kubernetes to its other products and will be adding more features in the near future.
To learn more about Aiven Operator for Kubernetes, visit https://aiven.io/blog/aiven-launches-kubernetes-operator-support-for-postgresql-and-apache-kafka.
About Aiven
Headquartered in Helsinki with hubs in Berlin, Sydney and Toronto, Aiven provides managed open source data technologies, like PostgreSQL, Kafka, and M3, on all major clouds. Through Aiven, developers can do what they do best: create applications. Meanwhile, we do what we do best; manage cloud data infrastructure. We enable our customers to drive business results from open source that trigger true transformations far beyond their own backyards. Visit us at aiven.io and follow @aiven_io on Twitter.
Media Contact
Stella Waddington, Walker Sands, 312-319-7670, stella.waddington@walkersands.com
SOURCE Aiven