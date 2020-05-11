NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers across the United States, and in at least 45 other countries around the world, are logging on to watch AJC Advocacy Anywhere, which begins its eighth week of conversations with diplomats, political figures, policy analysts, and AJC staff experts on pressing issues.
"In response to heavy demand, we are continuing to offer timely and topical online programs to an ever-expanding global audience," said AJC CEO David Harris. "More than 1.6 million viewers have watched our programs to date."
Registration for AJC Advocacy Anywhere is free and programs can be viewed via Zoom and Facebook. Previous programs are available for viewing on the AJC Facebook page.
Programs last week included:
A Conversation with Natan Sharansky, May 4, has garnered more than 44,000 views on Facebook. One of the most notable Jewish figures of the past century, Sharansky's name was a rallying cry for the Soviet Jewry movement. Jailed for his human rights activism and efforts to immigrate to Israel, he spent nine indescribably difficult years in the Soviet Gulag. He was released in 1986, and went on to serve as a minister in several Israeli governments. Sharansky is the only living non-American to have received both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Medal of Honor. AJC's Avi Mayer, who worked with Sharansky at The Jewish Agency, moderated the fascinating discussion about democracy vs. tyranny, the meaning of Jewish identity, Zionism, and Israel
AJC Town Hall with College Democrats and College Republicans, May 4, has been viewed by nearly 35,000 on Facebook. Mikaela Guido, President of College Democrats of America, and Chandler Thornton, Chairman of the College Republican National Committee, shared their parties' views on a range of issues important to students: from student loan debt, to antisemitism on college campuses, to the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship. AJC is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit — and nonpartisan — organization. Seffi Kogen, AJC Global Director of Young Leadership moderated the conversation.
The United Arab Emirates and the Coronavirus, May 5. United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the UN Lana Nusseibeh, in a rare public dialogue with AJC's Jason Isaacson, talks eloquently of coronavirus impact, strategic threats, the country's Jewish community, and Israel's place in the region, as the UAE approaches the 50th anniversary of its 1971 founding.
Transatlantic Dialogues: U.S. Rep Ted Deutch and MEP Lukas Mandl, May 6, has been seen by nearly 36,000 on Facebook. U.S. Congressman Ted Deutch, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism, and Lukas Mandl, Member of the European Parliament from Austria and Chair of the Transatlantic Friends of Israel (TFI), discussed U.S. and EU views on Iran, Russia, Israel and other key issues. AJC's Julie Fishman Rayman moderated the probing discussion.
Combating Hate and Misinformation Online, May 7, has garnered more than 32,000 views on Facebook. As social media eclipses traditional media in influence, the reliability of the information that the public receives has come under scrutiny. Conspiracy theories – many of them antisemitic – mingle online with inaccurate health guidance, finger-pointing, and blame, with no end in sight. Peter Stern, who handles Facebook's outside engagement efforts, discussed with Holly Huffnagle, AJC U.S. Director for Combating Antisemitism, what the platform is doing to counter hate speech and address the ever-present misinformation around the coronavirus.
From Tragedy to Triumph, May 8. AJC CEO David Harris discusses the Jewish journey of 1,102 days from the end of World War II and the Holocaust, to the remarkable rebirth of the State of Israel. This mesmerizing story has been viewed by more than 24,000 on Facebook, and will be televised in full four times, on May 14 and 15, by JBS, the national cable Jewish news channel.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere programs for this week are:
Monday, May 11, 12:00 PM (ET) – Transatlantic Dialogues: Rep Brian Mast and MEP Anna Michelle Asimakopoulou. From international trade and Iranian belligerency, to relations with China and opportunities and challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean region, there are many issues that the United States and the European Union must tackle together. Can these partners find some much-needed common ground? U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism, and European Parliament member Anna Michelle Asimakopoulou, representative from Greece and Vice Chair, Transatlantic Friends of Israel (TFI), will discuss these issues with Daniel Schwammenthal, Director, AJC Transatlantic Institute.
Monday, May 11, 3:00 PM (ET) -- Fighting Antisemitism while Protecting Free Speech on Campus, featuring Holly Huffnagle, AJC Director for Combating Antisemitism, and Marc Stern, AJC Chief Legal Officer. Moderated by Zev Hurwitz, AJC Director, Campus Affairs.
Tuesday, May 12, 11:00 AM (ET) – Leading in Times of Crisis: A Conversation with H.E. Manuel Valls, Prime Minister of France (2014-2016). Moderated by Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, Director, AJC Europe. NOTE: This program will be in French.
Tuesday, May 12, 1:30 PM (ET) -- Identity Politics, Polarization, and the Collapse of the Center: The Changing Political Landscape of the United States and What's At Stake for American Jews, featuring Seth Mandel, Washington Times Executive Editor, and Batya Ungar Sargon, Forward Opinion Editor, in conversation with Seffi Kogen, AJC Global Director of Young Leadership.
Thursday, May 14, 12:00 PM (ET) – Dr. Einat Wilf: Updates from Israel and the Path to Israeli-Palestinian Peace. In her newly-released The War of Return: How Western Indulgence of the Palestinian Dream Has Obstructed the Path to Peace, Dr. Einat Wilf and co-author Adi Schwartz argue that for the Israel-Palestinian conflict to end with a durable peace agreement, Palestinians must finally come to terms with the reality that there will be no "right of return." Wilf was a Member of Knesset (2010-2013), has appeared in numerous AJC settings, and is a compelling speaker.
Friday, May 15, 12:00 PM (ET -- The Resurgence of Antisemitism: A Frontline Perspective 2000-2020. In 2000-1, AJC CEO David Harris spent a year in Europe as Chair of UN Watch, in Geneva, and a Visiting Lecturer at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, in Bologna. He became the first American Jewish leader to alert the world to the resurgence of antisemitism in Europe, and to identify its multiple sources. He hasn't stopped. From his front-line position, Harris will discuss the global battle against antisemitism over the past two decades, especially in Europe and, more recently, the U.S. — the strategies, successes, failures, and frustrations.
To date, the three most viewed programs in AJC's Advocacy Anywhere series are:
AJC CEO: An Improbable Jewish Journey, with more than 195,000 Facebook viewers.
David Harris on the Soviet Jewry Movement (Part 1), with more than 136,000 views on Facebook.
Coronavirus on the Eve of Easter and Passover: A Catholic-Jewish Conversation on Faith and Interreligious Cooperation in Trying Times, with more than 88,000 views on Facebook.