akamai_logo__002_.jpg

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)

 By Akamai Technologies, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"During these unprecedented times, I am very proud of how Akamai employees continue to support our customers, our communities, and each other, and my heart goes out to those most deeply impacted by the COVID-19 crisis," said Dr. Tom Leighton, CEO of Akamai. "We achieved excellent results in the first quarter driven by continued strength in our security solutions and stronger than expected traffic growth. Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform is uniquely positioned to help the Internet scale quickly and is a lifeline for organizations and people around the globe during this challenging time."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020:

Revenue: Revenue was $764 million, an 8% increase over first quarter 2019 revenue of $707 million and a 9% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Division(1):

  • Web Division revenue was $406 million, up 8% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Media and Carrier Division revenue was $358 million, up 8% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):

  • Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $240 million, up 26% year-over-year and up 28% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):

  • Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $45 million, down 5% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $720 million, up 9% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

  • U.S. revenue was $429 million, up 3% year-over-year
  • International revenue was $335 million, up 16% year-over-year and up 19% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $152 million, a 13% increase from first quarter 2019. GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was 20%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $230 million, a 9% increase from first quarter 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the first quarter was 30%, consistent with the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $123 million, a 15% increase from first quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net income* was $196 million, an 8% increase from first quarter 2019.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.75 per diluted share, a 15% increase from first quarter 2019 and a 19% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.20 per diluted share, a 9% increase from first quarter 2019 and an 11% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $327 million, a 9% increase from first quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the first quarter was 43%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $223 million, or 29% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2020.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $81 million in the first quarter of 2020 to repurchase 0.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $92.45 per share. The Company had 162 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2020.

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions



(1)

Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division



(2)

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories



(3)

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix

Quarterly Conference Call
Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-844-578-9671 (or 1-508-637-5655 for international calls) and using passcode 9227959. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international calls) and using passcode 9227959. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai
 Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone – and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands)

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

384,103



$

393,745


Marketable securities

865,168



1,143,249


Accounts receivable, net

613,809



551,943


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

151,504



142,676


Total current assets

2,014,584



2,231,613


Marketable securities

961,150



835,384


Property and equipment, net

1,180,550



1,152,153


Operating lease right-of-use assets

738,176



758,450


Acquired intangible assets, net

205,486



179,431


Goodwill

1,594,197



1,600,265


Deferred income tax assets

80,037



76,528


Other assets

173,776



173,062


Total assets

$

6,947,956



$

7,006,886


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

114,100



$

138,946


Accrued expenses

265,442



334,861


Deferred revenue

99,101



71,223


Operating lease liabilities

141,876



139,463


Other current liabilities

9,728



8,843


Total current liabilities

630,247



693,336


Deferred revenue

4,182



4,368


Deferred income tax liabilities

29,049



29,187


Convertible senior notes

1,856,287



1,839,791


Operating lease liabilities

673,029



692,181


Other liabilities

82,944



90,065


Total liabilities

3,275,738



3,348,928


Total stockholders' equity

3,672,218



3,657,958


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,947,956



$

7,006,886


 

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


March 31,
2019

Revenue

$

764,302



$

772,123



$

706,508


Costs and operating expenses:






Cost of revenue(1) (2)

268,582



257,750



240,743


Research and development(1)

71,224



68,898



66,141


Sales and marketing(1)

123,786



140,243



126,276


General and administrative(1) (2)

127,361



149,926



122,835


Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,434



9,710



9,599


Restructuring charge

10,585



10,274



6,389


Total costs and operating expenses

611,972



636,801



571,983


Income from operations

152,330



135,322



134,525


Interest income

7,043



11,402



8,635


Interest expense

(17,205)



(16,675)



(12,116)


Other (expense) income, net

(4,108)



(609)



511


Income before provision for income taxes

138,060



129,440



131,555


Provision for income taxes

(14,292)



(10,632)



(24,425)


(Loss) income from equity method investment

(622)



292




Net income

$

123,146



$

119,100



$

107,130








Net income per share:






Basic

$

0.76



$

0.74



$

0.66


Diluted

$

0.75



$

0.73



$

0.65








Shares used in per share calculations:






Basic

161,992



161,737



163,236


Diluted

163,684



163,930



164,787




(1)

 Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)



(2)

 Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

 

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


March 31,
2019

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$

123,146



$

119,100



$

107,130


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

116,208



115,800



108,205


Stock-based compensation

47,493



46,878



45,305


(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes

(2,888)



(23,648)



8,982


Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

15,633



15,096



11,618


Other non-cash reconciling items, net

12,052



4,750



(121)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:






Accounts receivable

(73,913)



(26,327)



(43,766)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(10,434)



23,352



(13,029)


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(27,458)



38,210



(85,366)


Deferred revenue

26,989



(30,261)



29,286


Other current liabilities

928



4,620



(9,473)


Other non-current assets and liabilities

(4,513)



(5,430)



2,079


Net cash provided by operating activities

223,243



282,140



160,850


Cash flows from investing activities:






Cash received (paid) for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

106



(43,920)



(121,464)


Cash paid for asset acquisition

(36,376)






Cash paid for equity method investment





(40,213)


Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs

(215,429)



(133,666)



(142,429)


Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities

(389,779)



(616,585)



(10,625)


Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable securities

530,816



205,903



548,037


Other non-current assets and liabilities

(76)



(1,496)



2,935


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(110,738)



(589,764)



236,241


Cash flows from financing activities:






Repayment of convertible senior notes





(690,000)


Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans

19,546



13,908



19,774


Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards

(50,835)



(14,150)



(38,639)


Repurchases of common stock

(80,550)



(42,731)



(34,872)


Other non-current assets and liabilities





(1,558)


Net cash used in financing activities

(111,839)



(42,973)



(745,295)


Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,983)



5,116



1,601


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,317)



(345,481)



(346,603)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

394,146



739,627



1,036,987


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

385,829



$

394,146



$

690,384


 

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2020


December 31,

2019 (1)


March 31,

2019 (1)

Web Division

$

405,995



$

416,830



$

374,202


Media and Carrier Division

358,307



355,293



332,306


Total revenue

$

764,302



$

772,123



$

706,508


Revenue growth rates year-over-year:






Web Division

8

%


9

%


7

%

Media and Carrier Division

8



8



5


Total revenue

8

%


8

%


6

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of
foreign exchange rates(2):






Web Division

10

%


9

%


9

%

Media and Carrier Division

9



8



7


Total revenue

9

%


9

%


8

%

 

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


March 31,
2019

Cloud Security Solutions

$

240,300



$

237,913



$

190,093


CDN and other solutions

524,002



534,210



516,415


Total revenue

$

764,302



$

772,123



$

706,508








Revenue growth rates year-over-year:






Cloud Security Solutions

26

%


29

%


27

%

CDN and other solutions

1



1




Total revenue

8

%


8

%


6

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):






Cloud Security Solutions

28

%


29

%


29

%

CDN and other solutions

2



1



2


Total revenue

9

%


9

%


8

%



(1)

As of January 1, 2020, Akamai reassigned some of its customers between the Media and Carrier Division and the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another.



(2)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition.

 

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


March 31,
2019

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

$

44,702



$

51,927



$

47,086


Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

719,600



720,196



659,422


Total revenue

$

764,302



$

772,123



$

706,508


Revenue growth rates year-over-year:






Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

(5)

%


20

%


6

%

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

9



7



6


Total revenue

8

%


8

%


6

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):






Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

(5)

%


20

%


6

%

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

10



8



8


Total revenue

9

%


9

%


8

%

 

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


March 31,
2019

U.S.

$

428,930



$

446,036



$

418,200


International

335,372



326,087



288,308


Total revenue

$

764,302



$

772,123



$

706,508


Revenue growth rates year-over-year:






U.S.

3

%


3

%


(1)

%

International

16



17



17


Total revenue

8

%


8

%


6

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):






U.S.

3

%


3

%


(1)

%

International

19



18



24


Total revenue

9

%


9

%


8

%



(1)

 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition.

 

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


March 31,
2019

General and administrative expenses:






Payroll and related costs

$

48,599



$

48,984



$

49,651


Stock-based compensation

13,957



12,808



12,628


Depreciation and amortization

20,465



22,167



18,373


Facilities-related costs

24,672



27,196



21,023


Provision for doubtful accounts

2,199



(414)



800


Acquisition-related costs

76



726



451


Legal settlements



10,000




License of patent





(4,403)


Professional fees and other expenses

17,393



28,459



24,312


Total general and administrative expenses

$

127,361



$

149,926



$

122,835








General and administrative expenses–functional(1):






Global functions

$

47,866



$

51,416



$

49,468


As a percentage of revenue

6

%


7

%


7

%

Infrastructure

77,220



88,198



72,327


As a percentage of revenue

10

%


11

%


10

%

Other

2,275



10,312



1,040


Total general and administrative expenses

$

127,361



$

149,926



$

122,835


As a percentage of revenue

17

%


19

%


17

%







Stock-based compensation:






Cost of revenue

$

5,736



$

5,562



$

5,569


Research and development

12,065



12,742



12,057


Sales and marketing

15,735



15,766



15,051


General and administrative

13,957



12,808



12,628


Total stock-based compensation

$

47,493



$

46,878



$

45,305




(1)

Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs, provision for doubtful accounts, the license of a patent, legal settlements and transformation costs.

 

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except end of period statistics)

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


March 31,
2019

Depreciation and amortization:






Network-related depreciation

$

36,397



$

34,186



$

30,168


Capitalized internal-use software development amortization

40,769



41,501



41,257


Other depreciation and amortization

20,019



21,703



17,948


Depreciation of property and equipment

97,185



97,390



89,373


Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization

7,631



7,747



8,095


Capitalized interest expense amortization

958



953



1,138


Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,434



9,710



9,599


Total depreciation and amortization

$

116,208



$

115,800



$

108,205








Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense(1)(2):






Purchases of property and equipment

$

84,799



$

122,560



$

80,335


Capitalized internal-use software development costs

50,909



50,497



49,485


Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense

$

135,708



$

173,057



$

129,820








End of period statistics:






Number of employees

7,742



7,724



7,462




(1)

Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end.



(2)

  See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition.

 

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND GAAP TO
NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


March 31,
2019

Income from operations

$

152,330



$

135,322



$

134,525


GAAP operating margin

20

%


18

%


19

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,434



9,710



9,599


Stock-based compensation

47,493



46,878



45,305


Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense

8,589



8,700



9,233


Restructuring charge

10,585



10,274



6,389


Acquisition-related costs

76



726



451


Legal settlements



10,000




Transformation costs





4,191


Operating adjustments

77,177



86,288



75,168


Non-GAAP income from operations

$

229,507



$

221,610



$

209,693


Non-GAAP operating margin

30

%


29

%


30

%







Net income

$

123,146



$

119,100



$

107,130


Operating adjustments (from above)

77,177



86,288



75,168


Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

15,633



15,096



11,618


Loss (gain) on investments



500



(690)


Loss (income) from equity method investment

622



(292)




Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items

(20,445)



(19,099)



(12,304)


Non-GAAP net income

$

196,133



$

201,593



$

180,922








GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.75



$

0.73



$

0.65


Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.06



0.06



0.06


Stock-based compensation

0.29



0.29



0.27


Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and
capitalized interest expense

0.05



0.05



0.06


Restructuring charge

0.06



0.06



0.04


Acquisition-related costs






Legal settlements



0.06




Transformation costs





0.03


Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

0.10



0.09



0.07


Loss (gain) on investments






Loss (income) from equity method investment






Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items

(0.12)



(0.12)



(0.07)


Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

1.20



$

1.23



$

1.10








Shares used in diluted per share calculations

163,684



163,930



164,787


 

 

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA


Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


March 31,
2019

Net income

$

123,146



$

119,100



$

107,130


Interest income

(7,043)



(11,402)



(8,635)


Provision for income taxes

14,292



10,632



24,425


Depreciation and amortization

97,185



97,390



89,373


Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized
interest expense

8,589



8,700



9,233


Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,434



9,710



9,599


Stock-based compensation

47,493



46,878



45,305


Restructuring charge

10,585



10,274



6,389


Acquisition-related costs

76



726



451


Legal settlements



10,000




Transformation costs





4,191


Interest expense

17,205



16,675



12,116


Loss (gain) on investments



500



(690)


Loss (income) from equity method investment

622



(292)




Other expense, net

4,108



109



179


Adjusted EBITDA

$

326,692



$

319,000



$

299,066


Adjusted EBITDA margin

43

%


41

%


42

%

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.
  • Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.
  • Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.
  • Restructuring charges – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and charges associated with exiting facility lease commitments. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.
  • Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019, Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018, Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. In February 2014, Akamai issued $690 million of convertible senior notes due 2019 with a coupon interest rate of 0%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10%, 4.26% and 3.20%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that are required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying value of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts are amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The interest expense excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.
  • Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Legal settlements – Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations.
  • Transformation costs – Akamai has incurred professional services fees associated with internal transformation programs designed to improve its operating margins and that are part of a planned program intended to significantly change the manner in which business in conducted. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events and activities giving rise to them occur infrequently and are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses of its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it lacks control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.
  • Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; transformation costs; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. 

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; transformation costs; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. 

Non-GAAP net income per share – Non-GAAP net income divided by basic weighted average or diluted common shares outstanding. Basic weighted average shares outstanding are those used in GAAP net income per share calculations. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless and until Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; transformation costs; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.  Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about expected future financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; change in stock price; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on such call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice
Media Relations
Akamai Technologies
646-320-4107
gsorice@akamai.com

Tom Barth
Investor Relations
Akamai Technologies
617-274-7130
tbarth@akamai.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.