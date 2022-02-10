MILAN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akamas, a leader in autonomous performance optimization solutions powered by AI, today announced it has joined Dynatrace's new DevSecOps Automation Alliance Partner Program.
Software intelligence company Dynatrace has selected an elite set of industry-leading DevSecOps solutions to participate in its new partner program, which allows customers to easily integrate these solutions with Dynatrace®. With just a few clicks, teams can combine the power of Akamas with the Dynatrace platform's broad observability, run-time application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities, enabling them to reduce routine manual effort associated with managing complex toolchains, and deliver better quality releases faster, and more securely.
"We are honored and excited to be a launch partner in Dynatrace's new DevSecOps Automation Alliance Partner Program, which will allow us to extend the full power of our integrated solutions to our joint customers," said Stefano Doni, Chief Technology Officer, Akamas. "By integrating Akamas' AI-powered optimization with Dynatrace, DevSecOps and SRE teams can now implement a continuous optimization process that automatically maximizes service performance, resilience, and cost efficiency."
"We are excited to provide our customers with easy access to integrations with best-in-class solutions like Akamas," said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer, Dynatrace. "By enabling DevSecOps and SRE teams to easily combine Dynatrace's industry-leading observability, application security, and AIOps with Akamas' AI-powered optimization, we are empowering teams to stop wasting time on routine manual tasks and instead focus on delivering better quality software faster, more securely."
In addition to an Akamas integration to be launched on the Dynatrace Hub, Akamas and Dynatrace will also be collaborating on a number of go-to-market activities and engagements for prospects, customers, and shared channel partners to ensure successful enablement and best practices for this new solution at enterprise scale.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.
To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.
About Akamas
Akamas is the AI-powered autonomous optimization solution that enables enterprises and online businesses to deliver unprecedented levels of service performance and resilience at minimum cost. Built by veterans in performance engineering and data science, Akamas exploits advanced machine learning techniques to optimize hundreds of interdependent service configuration parameters while matching both technical and business goals. Akamas customers include leading enterprise organizations in financial and online services. Akamas is a company of Moviri and counts Dynatrace, Tricentis, Micro Focus, and Splunk among its partners. Headquartered in Milan, Akamas has offices in Boston, Los Angeles, and Singapore.
To learn more about Akamas, visit https://www.akamas.io
Media Contact
Matteo Fabiano, Akamas, +1 617 936 0212 Ext: 0, marketing@akamas.io
SOURCE Akamas