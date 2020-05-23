FREDERICK, Md., May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For years now, AKASO has been the world-leader in low-priced, high-quality action cameras designed as more affordable alternatives to GoPro with similar features.  Released in 2019, the company's Brave 6 action camera has received rave reviews for both is functionality and price – less than $100. The company has now released the Brave 6 Plus action camera which adds a few more bells & whistles to their stalwart "Brave" product line. Some of the new improvements include a touchscreen, a 6-axis Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), boosted video resolution, added external microphone support, 8x zoom, as well as integration with the AKASO GO app. The AKASO Brave 6 Plus is priced at $119.99 MSRP.

Most consumers are familiar with the GoPro brand, which is known for both its high quality and high price tag. Certainly, some people have even purchased some lower-priced alternatives and been ultimately disappointed. AKASO, however, has forged a great reputation throughout the industry for its feature-packed, well-made cameras which are both reliable and affordable.  Unlike many other budget camera makers, AKASO includes a full set of camera mounts including a helmet accessories kit, so consumers can start using the Brave 6 Plus in any imaginable situation right out of the box without any extra costs.

AKASO Brave 6 Plus Details:

  • Touchscreen
  • Voice Control
  • Remote Control
  • 6-Axis EIS
  • 4k30 / 2.7k30 / 12440p60 / 1080p90 / 720p120
  • 20mp Photo
  • AKASO GO App
  • Viewing Angles: 170°, 140°, 110°, 70°
  • Type-C USB
  • 8x Zoom
  • External Microphone Support
  • Waterproof to 130 feet / 40 meters
  • WiFi
  • Includes full range of camera mounts including bicycle stand and helmet kit

For more information, visit: https://www.akasotech.com/brave6plus

Media Contact:

AKASO
Attn: Media Relations
4907 International Blvd #113
Frederick, MD
marketing01@akasotech.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.