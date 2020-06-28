Akaso_Tech_Brave_7_Camera.jpg

Akaso Brave 7 Camera

 By Akaso Tech, LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKASO has been the world-leader in affordable, high-quality action cameras intelligently designed to compete with the pricey GoPro.  One strategy the company has taken is to design them with various niche markets in mind, from amateurs to professionals.  Its latest release, the AKASO Brave 7 LE is an ideal tool for vloggers, with a host of features that offer both pro-level results with simple ease of use.  Priced at $139.99 MSRP, some of the Brave 7 LE features dual screens for easy selfie-shooting, 4K30FPS video, 20MP photos, gimbal-like 6-axis stabilization.  The camera includes WiFi and HDMI and integrates with the free AKASO GO iPhone and Android app. 

In addition to its technical features, the AKASO Brave 7 LE comes with a great selection of accessories such as a remote control, two 1350mAh batteries so there's always an extra on hand.  The camera itself is waterproof to IPX7 standards (1 meter) and includes a rugged waterproof case that can go to 30 meters (98 feet). 

Priced at only $139.99 MSRP, the AKASO Brave 7 LE gives consumers the same technical features, double the accessories and extras, and only one-third the price of the GoPro Hero 8 ($399 MSRP)! 

AKASO Brave 7 LE Details:

  • Touchscreen
  • Dual Color Screens
  • 4K30FPS video
  • 20MP still photos
  • 6-Axis Stabilization
  • EIS 2.0  (electronic image stabilization)
  • AKASO GO App
  • Remote Control
  • Waterproof to 1 meter
  • Built-In WiFi and HDMI
  • Waterproof case
  • (2) 1350mAh batteries

For more information, visit AKASO at www.akasotech.com

Media Contact:

AKASO
Attn: Media Relations
4907 International Blvd #113
Frederick, MD
86 18664390162
marketing01@akasotech.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.