As a new product of AKASO's flagship action camera series -Brave series, in addition to the advantages of high cost performance, Brave 8 series action camera is the first time to use innovative technology and top performance in AKASO to impact on high-end action camera market directly such as GoPro and DJI. The Brave 8 series will bring an innovative and hardcore brand image to consumers around the world and deepen the AKASO brand impact.